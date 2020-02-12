Quick Reaction: Raptors 91, Nets 101

B+ P. Siakam 37 MIN, 16 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 6-17 FG, 1-6 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -9 +/- Tough game for his inside touch… and is outside touch. Was trying some things out early on. Commendable defensive effort (this was the case for most tonight) but everything was out of sorts offensively. Tough one.

C O. Anunoby 32 MIN, 4 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -10 +/- Really strong defensive game to my eye. And I’m not calling for a trade, or trying to be mean, but he has to be a more present offensive option than this. Players like Siakam, VanVleet and Lowry were receiving heaps of attention tonight. We saw Ibaka pour in 28 points off of that attention. Has to be better offensively.

A+ S. Ibaka 35 MIN, 28 PTS, 9 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 10-17 FG, 5-10 3FG, 3-4 FT, 2 BLK, 2 TO, 3 +/- A true bright spot in this game. Fought on the inside, hit shots on the outside, and generally delivered whenever the ball found it’s way into his hands. He was fantastic.

A K. Lowry 37 MIN, 12 PTS, 11 REB, 12 AST, 1 STL, 4-13 FG, 3-6 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -7 +/- A super frustrating game for Kyle. Getting embroiled in the ref/foul stuff in the third was tough for the Raptors to get around (the block was a bad call probably, the reach wasn’t) but he was a spark for them repeatedly in this game. Without him driving the offense/defense for long stretches the Raptors would’ve been blown way out. There was some truly masterful passing from him in this one. Vivek noted on twitter that if LeBron made half those passes we’d see them all week.

B+ F. VanVleet 39 MIN, 22 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 8-19 FG, 4-10 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -12 +/- Towards the end of the game you saw him realize that his ideal function would be as a scorer, and that came a bit late. Feisty defense, of course. But, the decision making left a lot to be desired.

C T. Davis 17 MIN, 1 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-6 FG, 0-5 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- The first game that, that honey-sweet jumper didn’t make us all weep. The defensive effort was there, but he had a tough night shooting. What are you gonna do? Let the kid keep doing his thing.

C R. Hollis-Jefferson 16 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -2 +/- Tough look on a night where the Raptors needed shot-making and the Nets sagged off of him repeatedly. One of many players that competed on defense but couldn’t move the needle on the other end.

C+ P. McCaw 16 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-6 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Almost the same situation as Davis, except he hesitates a lot more often on offense. His defense was actually quite good.

C C. Boucher 9 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/- DeAndre is a really tough matchup for him. Thought he might get a bit more run as a dive option, but the Nets were throwing so much zone that, that didn’t workout. Tough night.

Inc M. Thomas 3 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- Too little time.