Malevolent Fire Hydrant Kyle Lowry w/ Dan Devine – Raptors Weekly Extra Podcast

Host Samson Folk brings on the fantastic writer (truly one of the best) Dan Devine of the Ringer, to talk about the terrific Toronto Raptors.

– Malevolent Fire Hydrant Kyle Lowry’s non-ironic Galaxy brain

– Raptors Underrated?

– Pascal Siakam’s Jump

– Death of Dynasties and how the Raptors figure in w/ Masai + Bob’s Burgers

– I Think You Should League Pass

