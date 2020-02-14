Podcast

Malevolent Fire Hydrant Kyle Lowry w/ Dan Devine – Raptors Weekly Extra Podcast

Posted on

Host Samson Folk brings on the fantastic writer (truly one of the best) Dan Devine of the Ringer, to talk about the terrific Toronto Raptors.

– Malevolent Fire Hydrant Kyle Lowry’s non-ironic Galaxy brain
– Raptors Underrated?
– Pascal Siakam’s Jump
– Death of Dynasties and how the Raptors figure in w/ Masai + Bob’s Burgers
– I Think You Should League Pass

Grab the iTunes feed or check us out on Stitcher on Android. There is also the plain old feed or just listen below:

Listen to “#1142 – Malevolent Fire Hydrant Kyle Lowry w/ Dan Devine – Raptors Weekly Extra Podcast” on Spreaker.

