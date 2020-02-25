Quick Reaction: Bucks 108, Raptors 97

|MIL Bucks
|108
|Final
Box Score
|97
|TOR Raptors
|
C+
|P. Siakam38 MIN, 22 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 6-14 FG, 5-9 3FG, 5-7 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, -20 +/-
Toronto probably needed more of a ‘star’ game from Siakam in this one, but he certainly wasn’t the reason they lost. It was just one of those nights where when Siakam labored, he didn’t have his usual two or three guys holding weight behind him.
|
B-
|O. Anunoby30 MIN, 11 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 4-8 FG, 2-3 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -20 +/-
A little more invisible than Raptors fans would have liked. OG looked great early on with Nurse placing him on Giannis (with a ton of help all around him). In a game where Toronto’s usual three offensive contributors in Lowry, FVV and Siakam were struggling offensively, it would’ve been nice to have Anunoby pick up some of that slack.
|
D-
|S. Ibaka29 MIN, 5 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-15 FG, 1-10 3FG, 0-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -17 +/-
Ibaka wasn’t there when it mattered, and deservedly so. The Bucks seemed content with letting him shoot perimeter jumpers all game long, and he did them a massive favour. Nurse gave Boucher most of his minutes, and nobody can disagree with that decision. It just wasn’t his night.
|
B-
|K. Lowry41 MIN, 10 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 2-12 FG, 1-7 3FG, 5-6 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, -13 +/-
In the first half, Lowry basically did everything but score efficiently. As per usual, he ran the offense with ease with four assists by the middle of the 2nd. He contributed on the glass, and was active defensively. Frustration took over in the 4th with some controversial calls, but Lowry kept the intensity high and refused to let Toronto flatline.
|
C+
|F. VanVleet37 MIN, 14 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 5-14 FG, 3-9 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -14 +/-
In an uncharacteristic game for Fred, he just wasn’t a factor in this game. Forced a few turnovers early, but overall — even with a big shot late, wasn’t his usual self. Plain and simple.
|
A+
|C. Boucher19 MIN, 10 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/-
Chris Boucher gave Toronto some great minutes in the first half. Despite coming off the bench late in the first, he somehow almost led all scorers by halftime. A massive put-back dunk and a couple long-bombs set the tone early for Toronto. The king of momentum-swinging plays.
|
B
|R. Hollis-Jefferson18 MIN, 6 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-6 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-1 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 7 +/-
Rondae didn’t do a lot of wrong in this game. He had some extremely difficult defensive assignments, being tasked with guarding Antetokounmpo on the perimeter and Brook Lopez down low quite a bit.
|
C+
|T. Davis17 MIN, 10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-9 FG, 1-5 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/-
Struggled mightily in the first half, but started the Raptors early 4th quarter run. Was almost embarrassing a visibly tired Khris Middleton at one point in the 4th quarter.
|
A
|M. Thomas12 MIN, 9 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 3-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 10 +/-
Matt Thomas probably did more than what Nurse expected of him, earning every minute on the floor. He hit some big shots, continuing his supernova 53% 3PT shooting this season. You quite literally cannot give this guy any room on the perimeter. In terms of a pure 3PT shooting stroke, I’m confident he’s one of the best this franchise has ever had.
|
B
|Nick Nurse
Nurse said before the game he’d “try out some new things” versus Milwaukee. He won’t admit it now, but odds are that he sees this team again (after the two April regular season meetings). We saw a mix of man, zone, and even box-and-one schemes being thrown at Giannis early. It worked well, but Toronto just wasn’t hitting shots tonight.
Things We Saw
- The Bench Mob came out to play. After a lackluster offensive start from both teams, the game finally came to life with Chris Boucher and Matt Thomas injecting boatloads of energy into Toronto’s offense. On the other end, Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez kept the Bucks offense afloat while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton struggled to find their groove early on.
- Finished flat, started flat. Toronto ended the first half allowing the Bucks to make a 12-2 run. Nick Nurse, and really the entire coaching staff was absolutely livid heading into the locker room. To make matters worse, Toronto came out flat to begin the 2nd half as the Bucks made a run, and held off the Raptors for the entire 3rd quarter.
- Jack Armstrong said it best. The key difference in this game, even with Toronto doing a fantastic job limiting Giannis Antetokounmpo — was secondary scoring. When Milwaukee needed a bucket badly, they got it from Bledsoe and Lopez in the first half, and Khris Middleton in the final half.
