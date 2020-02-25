Quick Reaction: Bucks 108, Raptors 97

C+ P. Siakam 38 MIN, 22 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 6-14 FG, 5-9 3FG, 5-7 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, -20 +/- Toronto probably needed more of a ‘star’ game from Siakam in this one, but he certainly wasn’t the reason they lost. It was just one of those nights where when Siakam labored, he didn’t have his usual two or three guys holding weight behind him.

B- O. Anunoby 30 MIN, 11 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 4-8 FG, 2-3 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -20 +/- A little more invisible than Raptors fans would have liked. OG looked great early on with Nurse placing him on Giannis (with a ton of help all around him). In a game where Toronto’s usual three offensive contributors in Lowry, FVV and Siakam were struggling offensively, it would’ve been nice to have Anunoby pick up some of that slack.

D- S. Ibaka 29 MIN, 5 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-15 FG, 1-10 3FG, 0-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -17 +/- Ibaka wasn’t there when it mattered, and deservedly so. The Bucks seemed content with letting him shoot perimeter jumpers all game long, and he did them a massive favour. Nurse gave Boucher most of his minutes, and nobody can disagree with that decision. It just wasn’t his night.

B- K. Lowry 41 MIN, 10 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 2-12 FG, 1-7 3FG, 5-6 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, -13 +/- In the first half, Lowry basically did everything but score efficiently. As per usual, he ran the offense with ease with four assists by the middle of the 2nd. He contributed on the glass, and was active defensively. Frustration took over in the 4th with some controversial calls, but Lowry kept the intensity high and refused to let Toronto flatline.

C+ F. VanVleet 37 MIN, 14 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 5-14 FG, 3-9 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -14 +/- In an uncharacteristic game for Fred, he just wasn’t a factor in this game. Forced a few turnovers early, but overall — even with a big shot late, wasn’t his usual self. Plain and simple.

A+ C. Boucher 19 MIN, 10 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/- Chris Boucher gave Toronto some great minutes in the first half. Despite coming off the bench late in the first, he somehow almost led all scorers by halftime. A massive put-back dunk and a couple long-bombs set the tone early for Toronto. The king of momentum-swinging plays.

B R. Hollis-Jefferson 18 MIN, 6 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-6 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-1 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 7 +/- Rondae didn’t do a lot of wrong in this game. He had some extremely difficult defensive assignments, being tasked with guarding Antetokounmpo on the perimeter and Brook Lopez down low quite a bit.

C+ T. Davis 17 MIN, 10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-9 FG, 1-5 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/- Struggled mightily in the first half, but started the Raptors early 4th quarter run. Was almost embarrassing a visibly tired Khris Middleton at one point in the 4th quarter.

A M. Thomas 12 MIN, 9 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 3-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 10 +/- Matt Thomas probably did more than what Nurse expected of him, earning every minute on the floor. He hit some big shots, continuing his supernova 53% 3PT shooting this season. You quite literally cannot give this guy any room on the perimeter. In terms of a pure 3PT shooting stroke, I’m confident he’s one of the best this franchise has ever had.