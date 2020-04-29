Morning Coffee – Wed, Apr 29

Vince Carter’s retirement tour just doesn’t end.

Chris Mannix: So I was watching back a few times, the last press conference you had after the Knicks game. And one of my takeaways, Vince, was that you really seem to be kind of at peace with everything. Like, if that was your last game, that was okay with you. Is that a fair assessment? Vince Carter: Yep, for sure. For sure. I’m very appreciative. Let me say that before I even say the statement. But a lot of people are like, “No, it can’t be the last.” And that’s just, they want what they want. And I’m okay with that. And it’s a great feeling to know that people feel that way. But I’ve always been a realist, and try to be real about situations as possible. Like, it is what it is approach. And it’s unfortunate. And it’s one of those situations I have zero control over. So that’s just how it goes. I looked at the positive side of it. And that if it was my last game, I ended on a pretty cool note. Shared it with the home fans, which is always great. It had been a little different, obviously, on the road. And not in front of your fans. You’re in front of some fans. I’m sure the fans there. But nothing like being at home. And I was just thankful it ended like that. If anything. There had to be a way to end, and it was like that. So, I just said, it is what it is. And if it comes back, it’ll be like a pleasant surprise. “Hey, you’ve been rewarded 15 games.” Or five games. Whatever the case may be. You know? And if not, I’m one with it. Mannix: In that Knicks game, can you just talk to me about the information you were getting in real time? Like was there a point where it kind of occurred to you that this could be it? Carter: As I was checking in. I didn’t really think about it. I was just kind of enjoying the moment, enjoying the game. Still locked in and engaged in the game. So it was hard to really think of anything else. Until coach gave me a look to go back in while people were chanting. At that’s kind of when everyone was thinking. They’re like, “Oh shoot, maybe this is the last game.” Because at that point, we didn’t have all of the information of the virus and how serious it is. You know? Like we know now. So for me it was just like, two weeks, whatever, a month,. You know? Whatever it may be. Whatever. I don’t know. It’s just it’ll resume Or it could be over. In real time, it was just like, “Oh, you know, this could be the last game. I don’t know, whatever.” That’s why I was like, “No, I didn’t want to go in. I didn’t want to go. It’s all good.” And actually the second time they started chanting, that’s when it kind of hit me, like “You know, maybe this might be the last one. So let me go back in there.” And when he looked at me I was just like “Let’s do it.” And I was just happy that I made my last shot. It’s one of those just in case things. Just in case. You know? End it on a solid note. And I was just glad I was able to knock the last one in. Mannix: Yeah. It seemed like the crowd kind of was more aware that this could be it, before everybody else was. Carter: And that’s the next thing I’ll say. I think they had a better understanding of what was going on, than we did. Because obviously we’re out there on the court. We got very little information of what happened right before the third quarter started. So that was about as much as we got. Because coach, I remember when he came up to me, he’s like, “You heard about what happened with the Utah player? Gobert.” And I was like “No.” He explains it. By the time he explained it, it was kind of time to tip off the third quarter. And we go from there. So that’s why I was just kind of like “All right.” You know? And so they don’t really have much time to sink in. Because we’re still trying to sign a way to win.

According to NBA.com, that’s how many isolation possessions Pascal Siakam is averaging per game this season. For context, there are only four players in the entire league averaging more. Those players? James Harden (14.5), Russell Westbrook (7.4), Damian Lillard (4.7) and LeBron James (4.5), each of whom can lay claim to being one of the best isolation scorers in the NBA in the post-Michael Jordan era. Pretty good company! However, while he’s hanging with the elite when it comes to sheer volume, Siakam ranks in only the 54th percentile when it comes to efficiency with 0.87 points per isolation possession. Cause for concern? It depends on how you look at it, but based on how new this all is to him, it’s hard to be overly critical. If two years ago you would have told anyone – fan, player, coach, owner, referee, photographer – that Siakam would be mentioned in the same breath as those four players when it comes to scoring, you’d have been laughed out of the room. Given the context of Siakam’s out-of-this-world emergence, that 0.87 points per possession simply sheds light on unfinished business more than it does sound any real alarms. Put it this way: Siakam averaged 0.3 isolation possessions per game in the 2017-18 season, putting him on the same page as centres such as Myles Turner, Brook Lopez and Jonas Valanciunas. Last season, that number increased to 1.5, the second-most on the Raptors behind only Kawhi Leonard (3.9). This season, he’s almost tripled that total to be among the league leaders. Siakam has basically gone from playing essentially no one-on-one to being one of the NBA’s most frequent isolation players. You’d be hard pressed to find another player in the league whose game has changed that much in such a short period of time.

Other players have taken advantage of the academic and business world in more individual ways. Nets forward Garrett Temple, for instance, is currently studying for his LSAT; Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum has spent time working on his real estate portfolio; and Raptors guard Norman Powell is both brushing up on his sign language and learning Spanish through online courses, to name just a few. “We’re excited about the number of guys that are really utilizing this time in a serious way and thinking about their life outside of basketball,” says Greg Taylor, the NBA’s senior vice president of player development. Galloway was the NBA’s first known player to enroll in the Yellowbrick program that so many of his peers are now taking. He and a cousin discovered it last year when they were looking to get involved in short-term programs that could provide a long-term educational impact. The Saint Joseph’s graduate enrolled in its “Sneaker Essentials” class and says he benefited from its self-directed, relaxed pacing. He finished the course last year, obtaining his certificate of completion from New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, and started telling others, including those within the league office, of it shortly after. Taylor describes the Pistons guard as a “bonafide sneakerhead,” meaning that Galloway’s recommendation of the program came as a “real level of endorsement.” The 28-year-old guard says it’s beneficial for people of all ages, especially those who might not be able to obtain four-year degrees. Just last month, Galloway partnered with the company to launch a scholarship to help others take part in the program free of charge and expose students to information about fashion, sports and sneakers.

While the league is frozen, those within it have been left at home, in quarantine, pondering just about every aspect and angle of their industry’s unknown future. Conversations range from the immediate (Can players enter the practice facility this week?) to the distant future (Is every season opener going to be on Christmas now?) to the obscure. Among the most random topics I’ve had tossed at me (and have subsequently tossed at others): If the season is canceled, if this unforeseen natural disaster strips away the entire postseason and a champ can’t be crowned, is there an argument to be made that the draft order should shift away from the current standings and instead be random — basically a 30-team lottery where everyone has flattened, identical odds — considering every franchise essentially suffered the same end-of-season fate? No. That was the general consensus. Eighty percent of the season was played. Tiers were formed. The frozen standings are a valid representative of this regular season. Lottery odds are based on the regular season. It would go on as usual, even without playoffs. But there’s not a manual for this type of situation. Technically, there’s no CBA rule or past precedent on how a canceled season without a champion or a full regular season alters or doesn’t alter the draft order. Spurned playoff teams may try to make an argument. If there was a real fuss, the Board of Governors might even have to take a vote.

Fans this week will finally receive an answer to the question: When will I get my money back? Teams are planning to unveil new ticket policies, following updated guidance from the league office, that lay the groundwork for refunds, a person familiar with the matter said. The move comes as MLB, along with many other companies that stage and promote live events, has faced mounting criticism for keeping millions of dollars of ticket revenue for games that almost certainly won’t happen. To this point, games have officially been listed as postponed rather than canceled and were effectively being treated as rainouts that would ultimately be rescheduled. Teams typically allow for ticket exchanges or credit in those cases, but not a refund. MLB had instructed teams to hold off on announcing anything more specific, clinging to the hope that most or all games could still be played in their respective cities at a later date. As time passed, however, it became clear that wouldn’t be possible. MLB has focused its efforts on various ideas that involve playing games at a limited number of sites in empty ballparks, in order to still have some sort of season in 2020. These include sequestering players and other essential personnel in the Phoenix area and playing all games there or sending teams to their respective spring training sites in Florida and Arizona, among others.

As the NBA continues to try to find ways to salvage the end of its season as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr acknowledged that his team is operating as if its season is over. “It feels like the offseason,” Kerr said during a Zoom conference call in conjunction with the University of San Francisco on Tuesday. “And, in fact, we had a Zoom call, Bob Myers and I got on a Zoom with our players, our whole roster last week. And it was just a chance to check in, but it was also a chance for Bob to update the players on his contact with the league and the latest news, but it also kind of felt like our annual team exit meeting. Our coaching staff and I have been undergoing staff evaluations, offseason plans, so we are absolutely in offseason mode right now.” As other teams in playoff contention try to keep their teams focused on a possible resumption of play, Kerr said that though the Warriors remain in communication with all their players and staffers, the team isn’t concerned about a possible resumption, given that Golden State had a league-worst 15-50 record when the season was suspended on March 11. “The suspension came at an interesting time, and it really made a difference, depending on where your team stood in the standings,” Kerr said. “So I’ve talked to some of my fellow coaches who are coaching teams that are right in the thick of the playoff hunt. They’re trying desperately to stay in touch with their team, some of them are even doing group workouts on Zoom with their training staff, and they’re trying to find hoops for their players to shoot at where they’re able to do so. “It’s different for us because we were down to 17 games, but we were out of the playoffs. It feels like the end of the season for our team. It just does. We don’t know anything officially. There’s still a chance the league could ask us to come back and play some games, but given what we went through this season, with all the injuries and the tough record, it’s been more of the case of we’re staying in touch with guys, but everybody is just sort of assuming that this is kind of it. We’re not going to be involved much anymore.” Tuesday’s call, led by basketball Hall of Famer Jennifer Azzi, included Warriors president and COO Rick Welts, who outlined how he has been trying to stay in contact with his employees since the season stopped. That has included virtual town hall meetings to keep everyone updated.

“He’s had some chances, I wouldn’t say it’s a lot,” said Fred VanVleet. “I think in those chances, he just hasn’t played exceptionally. He’s done good and, you know, that’s probably not good enough to increase the opportunity as much as somebody would like. It’s tough, man. I think that he’s definitely an NBA player, and he’s on a really good team, and he’s a little older, and you know, he’s a 3-and-D guy. As unfair as it is, you check-in, you got to make them shots. You got to make them. And if you don’t, then, you know, what good is a shooter that is not 100 percent? “In that position, it’s the worst, because as soon as you check in, you’re expected to make a three and make an impact,” VanVleet continued. “If you just go out there and do good, ‘Yeah, OK, thank you, you didn’t kill us.’ But to increase your opportunity or your role, you’ve got to play above and beyond expectations. And I think that that’s something that, hopefully, if he gets a chance, he can try to start doing that.” Miller’s time with the 905 over the past two seasons hasn’t made a compelling argument, either. Miller’s game is the type that paradoxically looks better at the NBA level because he’s so well-suited to his role, and his 14 G League games spread over two seasons – several of which were a de facto rehab assignment – saw him shoot below his usual standard and fail to make a large impact. It’s almost as if Miller requesting to get the extra reps in – something he did after a conversation with VanVleet – may have hurt his case (although his seven-assist performance as an out-of-position point guard on Feb. 22 was certainly suggestive of growth beyond the pure 3-and-D role card). He’s just not going to stand out at that level. It’s on him to be more assertive – a talking point going back to Summer League this past year. But it’s understandable to not stray too far from your likely NBA role. To his credit, Miller has remained positive throughout. That characteristic has come to define him as a teammate and a person. It helps, too, that the Raptors have been so successful at the team level while Miller has sat waiting. He wasn’t playoff eligible as a two-way player in 2018 and was primarily used on the scout team in the 2019 playoffs, realities that are made easier with a championship ring and the chance at another. “I’m still just waiting for the right opportunity and situation for me to show my skills on the floor,” said Miller. “But as far as learning, developing, being in a winning system, being a winner, having the championship experience, this is the situation I’m in and I’m happy to help and be involved with this team. We all have our individual goals, we all have a team goal. I’ve experienced winning a championship, through the light of not getting that same opportunity to play as much, but still having an impact on the team and getting a ring is, you know, what’s better than that, right?”

Status: $3.8 million player option for 2020-21 How badly do the Raptors want him? 1/10 The “1” there might be generous. Johnson came the Raptors with the reputation of being a good defender who needed to refine his offensive game. But that rep seems to have been overstated; he couldn’t keep up with Nick Nurse’s schemes and has been in the doghouse from day one. I think the team would much rather have that $3.8 million back in their pockets. How badly does the fanbase want him? 0/10 Poor Stanley didn’t hit any positive notes all season, and I don’t think he did one single thing to endear himself to the fanbase. He did show up to Serge Ibaka’s movie premiere in sweats, which was entertaining at least. How badly does he want to come back? 5/10 Johnson wants to keep making the money the Raptors owe him, no doubt, and I’m sure he appreciates being part of a winning culture. But I’m sure he’d love to go somewhere with more minutes available, where he’d be able to contribute more.

