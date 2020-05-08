Morning Coffee – Fri, May 8

New plan: With a mask on, it’s a four-pointer.

LOSERS

Toronto Raptors Toronto head coach Nick Nurse was masterful in the 2019 postseason, morphing Toronto’s rotation and strategy depending on the opponent. The Raptors sagged off Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Eastern Conference finals then smothered Stephen Curry in the Finals, a credit to Nurse’s malleability and attention to detail. The more information Nurse gets, the more he adjusts. A shortened slate of series’ would mitigate Toronto’s advantage. There’s also the matter of the Raptors’ playoff history. Toronto has been dreadful in Game 1’s in recent seasons, and Nurse’s squad even dropped Game 1 to the Magic in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. Perhaps the trend is more of a coincidence than anything. But with a slate of youngsters on the roster–led by Pascal Siakam–the longer the series the better.

Mark Cuban, NBA disagree on coronavirus testing plans for teams

Asked Wednesday via email whether the Mavericks planned to open their practice facility on Friday and if not, did they have a timetable, Cuban replied to USA TODAY Sports, “No. If we can’t test anyone, I don’t see how it happens.” He also told the “77 Minutes in Heaven” podcast, “The problem obviously is that because we can’t test people, then we can’t assure anybody’s safety, whether they’re basketball players or anybody else. Even though we can try to take all different kinds of precautions, it’s just not worth it, particularly when our guys are staying in shape and they’re going outside and shooting on outdoor hoops and working out in various ways. So I just don’t think the risk is worth the reward.” Cuban’s Mavericks are a playoff team, and if the season resumes and they maintain their spot in the Western Conference, they would be the seventh seed with a first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. There is a very real possibility that a private company could provide adequate testing for NBA players and essential personnel, but that comes with an optics issue. Last week, the U.S. conducted 1.6 million coronavirus tests, and according to Caitlin Rivers, an infection disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, 3.5 million tests per week is the goal. Would the NBA restart its season with plenty of tests for its use while testing kits lag for the general public? This is not to douse optimism about the NBA returning to finish this season, but to offer realism. League executives continue to have theoretical discussions about what a return would look like, even getting down to nitty-gritty details such as the size of a team’s traveling party.

NBA officials, staffers worry about psychological effects of return to league activities

Several general managers and athletic trainers pointed to a number of players — though they say it’s not a large percentage — whom they would describe as “germophobes.” These team officials say there are several executives and other league staffers in the same position. “I’m one of them,” one veteran front-office executive for a team in postseason contention told ESPN. Said one Eastern Conference general manager: “I’m not a germophobe, and I’m afraid.” Several team officials said there are players and staffers on their respective teams who fit that “germophobe” description, though none felt comfortable sharing their identities — and none faulted them for being extremely cautious on that front. But multiple Western Conference athletic training officials referred to this psychological impact as a powerful added stressor for some players that could no doubt inhibit their ability to perform, even if the NBA was able to create an ideal environment at some point in the near future. “Some players will have an easier time breaking through that, and other players will have a real challenge with that,” one Eastern Conference athletic training official said. Mental health was once a taboo subject in the NBA, though that has changed in recent seasons. A memorable turning point came when former NBA All-Star Metta World Peace publicly thanked his psychologist after the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2010 NBA title against the Boston Celtics. In regard to the current psychological challenge that players would face if play is resumed, World Peace said it is no small obstacle. “People are affected when humans are affected, because we’re only people,” World Peace said in a phone interview. “… If one of your significant others passed away, you might mourn for a year or whatever. Now, you got 50,000 to 60,000 people passing away all over the globe — that’s going to mess with anybody. You just never know who it’s going to affect. On a certain level [guys will think], ‘What if I get it? What if I don’t?’ You just never know who’s it gonna affect.”

NBA, players to hold coronavirus conference call | Macau Business

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the head of the players union, Michele Roberts, will host a conference call on Friday as the league attempts to map out a possible return to action, ESPN reported. The call between Silver and NBA Players Association executive director Roberts is an opportunity for players to air concerns and quiz basketball chiefs about how the league may resume. The NBA has been in shutdown since the coronavirus pandemic brought sport to a standstill in mid-March, forcing the suspension or postponement of every professional league in North America. Since then, the NBA has been exploring ways for the sport to resume. Friday marks the first day that teams in the league will be allowed to reopen practice facilities for limited workouts, which will take place under strict safety protocols. A handful of teams have indicated they plan to take advantage of the green light to return to practice facilities but many franchises have said they intend to wait. Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Wednesday he is in no rush to reopen the team’s El Segundo training base, believing that any resumption of the NBA was still a distant prospect. “There’s a competitive balance element to this that I personally am not really all that concerned about,” Vogel said. “I think we’re still a long way away from returning to play.” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is also lukewarm about returning to practice while there remained so much uncertainty about the testing of asymptomatic individuals for COVID-19. “Even though we can try and take all different kinds of precautions, it’s just not worth it — particularly when our guys are staying in shape and they’re going outside and shooting on outdoor hoops and working out in various ways,” Cuban to

Cavaliers step cautiously as some NBA teams return to practice – Chicago Sun-Times

Even if the NBA doesn’t resume this season, and at this point no one knows for sure, the Cleveland Cavaliers believe it’s time to start getting ready for the next one. “Any minute that we can get working with each other is beneficial to us,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Wednesday. Cleveland is one of a handful of teams planning to reopen practice facilities on Friday so players can work out as states across the country ease the social-distancing restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought sports to an abrupt halt in March. Bickerstaff, who took over one of the league’s youngest teams in February after John Beilein stepped down midway through his first season, said the Cavs have been in contact with local and Ohio officials to ensure they’re following the proper protocol to protect personnel. Only four players will be permitted at a time inside the team’s facility in Independence, Ohio, which has been closed for nearly two months. The Cavs intend to hold two-hour sessions during which only one player and one developmental coach — wearing gloves and a mask — will be permitted at the same basket. Bickerstaff said safety is paramount. The Cavs’ medical staff will take the temperature of every person before entering the building, and there will be areas off limits. Also, the team intends to designate and mark basketballs for each player so there is no cross-over and everything will be meticulously cleaned. “The league is recommending that they keep 12 feet between one another, so you’re there basically rebounding for a guy and passing to a guy,” Bickerstaff said during a Zoom conference call. “No one is being pressured to do anything. If people feel uncomfortable doing this, it’s not mandatory for them to show up. We’ve got some guys on staff that are willing to do it.”

Some NBA Camps Are Reopening, But Is That Fair To Teams In Coronavirus Hot Spots?

Dallas Mavericks owner Cuban, speaking to ESPN Radio’s Freddie & Fitzsimmons, framed the issues in terms of who players, coaches and trainers trust with their lives. “Seriously. If you’re a player, who do you trust with your life?” Cuban said. “If you’re a coach or a trainer or, anybody for that matter, that’s essential personnel for getting something back together, do you trust the hotel that we’re going to stay at to keep everything safe — the technology they’re using, the protocols they’re using? “Who do you trust with your life?” Cuban repeated. “That’s a big question to ask somebody, but we all make decision like that every day.” All sorts of questions are going to come up on a massive NBA players’ call Friday being organized by the Players Association and the league office. And the smart money says that there will be a heck of a lot of Twitter and Instragam activity on players’ accounts before the weekend begins. Teams opening practice facilities for volunteer workouts will be able to designate six assistant coaches or player development personnel to provide supervision of player workouts on the courts, a source told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Head coaches will not be allowed to participate or observe the player workouts. The workouts will be voluntary and socially-distanced (everyone stays at least six feet apart), but it is one small step toward getting the season re-started … and most NBA fans will take something rather than nothing.

CJ McCollum on facilities opening up: ‘I am worried’

“I am worried like the rest of the world, but I like that it is optional and I’m pleased with the caution, structure and measures the Blazers organization has put in place to ensure the safest environment possible for all parties involved,” McCollum told Yahoo Sports. “I get the measures [the league is] taking, but you have to think at some point when there are drastic measures that need to be taken, ‘Is it really worth it?’ It’s either safe or it’s not. “ … And let’s just be honest, man, it’s not like it will be the first time players got gym access outside of the team’s facilities. Some people have been working out, if we’re being honest.” Despite feeling uneasy about working out at the team facility, McCollum — who is also vice president of the National Basketball Players Association — intends to go in on Saturday to evaluate if it’s possible to safely execute a workout with so many restrictions. “The issue is you can go to your practice facility, but there’s all these stipulations,” McCollum told Yahoo Sports. “You can’t use certain stuff, can’t do certain stuff. Now they’re talking about you might have to be 12 feet away from your strength coach. How are you going to lift 12 feet away from somebody?”

NBA moving forward with extreme caution | The Sumter Item

“The biggest goal is to have the confidence of the players and the staff that they can enter the facility safely,” Utah general manager Dennis Lindsey said. Simultaneously, everybody wants to play, and everybody wonders if it’s safe to play. It’s like all parties involved know that a major misstep now could doom any realistic chance of playing anytime in the next few months. “Our task force at the league is studying how do we get back to playing basketball again, following the data, looking at every possible model,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said this week while addressing an Orlando-area economic forum. And opening the practice courts is only Phase One. Phase Two, who knows when that will come. It’s not imminent. Games are not close. Getting players back into facilities is not a precursor to games being played, it’s more about keeping them out of public gyms and playgrounds that are starting to reopen. Positive tests during individual training or practices could delay or destroy plans for games. There are some reasons for hope. The NBA is still working toward a plan to test players if the season resumes. It has exchanged data with leagues across the world, and there have been some success stories. Baseball is being played again in South Korea. MLS teams returned to fields Wednesday for workouts with restrictions. Germany’s top soccer league has allowed players to return to training facilities, even though some staff and players have tested positive. It’s the NBA’s turn to start seeing where it stands. “There’s been this unprecedented collaboration and communication among scientists across the world right now,” said Dr. John DiFiori, the NBA’s Director of Sports Medicine. “What’s going on sports medicine sort of parallels that at a much different level of course. But there is an awful lot of that going on across the world right now. It’s at least daily communication in one way, shape or another with colleagues across the world in all these different leagues, because we’re all learning from each other.”

The Ripple Effects of the Basketball Shutdown Reach Americans Abroad – The Ringer

Two of Craft’s American teammates on his Italian club, Aquila Basket, didn’t hesitate; they flew home as soon as possible. Craft had a personal holdup. He didn’t think it would be safe for his then-13-month-old baby to travel in the middle of such a frenzy, so he and his wife bunkered down in Trento, six hours north of Rome. “Another factor was we were obligated contractually [to stay] at the time,” Craft said. “If we left and couldn’t come back, we forfeit the rest of our contract and salary. So we just didn’t think it was worth the chance.” While quarantining, the Crafts settled into a routine with their son, but outside things were getting worse. The death counts were rising both at home and in Italy, and lockdowns were tightening locally. Craft’s wife was stopped multiple times by Italian police on outdoor runs and told to go home. A few weeks into their decision to stay, the scales started to tip the other way. A return for basketball in Italy looked increasingly unlikely, and the risk of staying there outweighed the risk of losing any money. “We were like, ‘OK, we’ll leave and just take our chances,’” Craft, now in Ohio, said. “‘If I need to come back, I can come back by myself and not put my wife and son through it.’” The flight from a deserted Rome airport to New York had just 37 adults, three kids, and one dog in the main cabin—Craft counted. He and his wife thoroughly wiped down their seats and settled in for the transatlantic trek. After landing at JFK on March 28 and boarding a flight to Detroit (this one had only nine people total), Craft breathed a sigh of relief once he saw initial reports that the Italian league’s season was going to be canceled. Two weeks later it was official. Craft’s salary had been cut by 20 percent—a pay cut that the team told Craft was instituted across the franchise in order to protect players and employees. As basketball calendars continue to get pushed back across the globe, the uncertainty hasn’t diminished, and the lasting effects on the nomadic players, teams, and leagues—including the NBA—only grow. Craft considers himself lucky, in large part because he and his family are safe, but also because he had decided before the season that this would be his last one playing basketball; the 29-year-old is planning to return to Ohio State to finish medical school.

COVID-19: Could the NBA play a bubble tournament in Canada? – Raptors HQ

Could Canada Host an NBA Bubble Tournament?

Canada is the NBA’s second home. The Toronto Raptors are here! The Vancouver Grizzlies were here… and basketball was invented by a Canadian! We’ve had the NBA Draft, NBA All-Star Game, and the NBA Finals here. Oh, and the NBA Champions reside here too, lest you forget! Canada makes sense as an NBA bubble host for a few reasons: We have fewer per-capita cases of COVID-19 than our neighbours to the south, and although it’s still early, evidence points to our “curve” flattening faster than that of the U.S.

Our healthcare system, while still experiencing unprecedented stress levels, is ahead of the U.S. in terms of testing and available PPE for frontline workers at this time.

Our universal healthcare system, while far from perfect, is better positioned to help more people than the current U.S. system.

All in all, while any one person dying from this is too many, Canada is doing fairly well in its efforts to contain and stop the spread of COVID-19. That might cover the health side of things, but do we have the facilities? Does Canada have the facilities for an NBA Bubble Tournament?

We don’t have a Disney World, or anything like it. But we do have a more traditional facility that might make sense: The Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga. The PFFC obviously has an NBA-sized court, as it’s used for the G-League and Raptors 905. Naturally, it’s a smaller venue in terms of capacity than your standard NBA arena, but that’s probably actually a good thing since there’ll be no fans in attendance. A court isn’t enough, of course. The PFFC also has a practice court, plus a large fitness centre, not to mention an outdoor court and of course all kinds of space for other recreational activities. It also has meeting rooms and a lounge. Now, I don’t know for sure if that’s enough. The NBA would probably prefer a facility where multiple games can be played at once, and the players might want something more upscale in terms of locker rooms and facilities. But we’re already so far removed from what’s “wanted” and what’s “needed” that I’m sure they could make it work.

