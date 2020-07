The Toronto Raptors announced Monday their broadcast schedule for the restart of the 2019–20 NBA season in Orlando.

Sportsnet and TSN will each carry four of the eight total seeding games, with the Raptors’ first official contest taking place on Aug. 1 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 PM ET.

The three scrimmages, the first of which takes place this Friday, will also be broadcast, with TSN showing two of them and Sportsnet showing the other.