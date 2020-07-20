Raptors name John Wiggins VP, Organizational Culture and Inclusion

The Toronto Raptors have named John Wiggins their new vice-president of organizational culture and inclusion, the team announced Monday.

In light of the Black Lives Matter movement in particular, the brand new position is an effort to ensure the organization’s ongoing commitment to change and community.

“This position has the opportunity to directly impact change. That’s what excites me so much about the role—the chance to impact change directly in my organization, my community, and my country,” Wiggins said. “As an organization, we’re uniquely in a place to do that. We are the Raptors, and we are MLSE.

For me, change is actionable. I don’t just want to say things. They must be doable. I have a position of power, and I want to do powerful things.”

Wiggins will helm a team made up of members from across the organization to address social injustice, inclusion, equity, and political reform.

“We want change on a global scale, and that has to begin at home,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri said. “John knows this community and he knows the people who live in the community. He understands how to get things done and how to build consensus.

“And importantly, in this role John sits as a member of our team leadership committee. He is part of the key decisions that are being made every day and will address those decisions from the viewpoints of not just how they affect our team, but how they will affect our organization and our community.”

Prior to this move, Wiggins was vice-president of Raptors 905, where he helped launch the franchise back in 2015 and oversaw the team’s title run in 2017.

He will be replaced by Courtney Charles, who carries 15 years of NBA experience, as Raptors 905’s new vice-president of basketball and franchise operations. Charles has been part of the organization since 2006, most recently as director of basketball operations and player development.