Pelicans & Raptors Preview

Samson Folk talks to Shamit Dua about the Raptors & Pelicans.

0:43 – Shamit’s flashbulb thoughts on the Raptors

2:41 – The future facing aspect of the Raptors defense

5:35 – The Pelicans status as contenders

9:20 – Where might this Pelicans defense end up?

13:30 – How Zion inverts our idea of gravity

20:05 – Brandon Ingram & Pascal Siakam

29:00 – Starting & Closing Lineups for the Pels

34:05 – Who interests Shamit on the Raptors?

