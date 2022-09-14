Pelicans & Raptors Preview

Samson Folk talks to Shamit Dua about the Raptors & Pelicans.
0:43 – Shamit’s flashbulb thoughts on the Raptors
2:41 – The future facing aspect of the Raptors defense
5:35 – The Pelicans status as contenders
9:20 – Where might this Pelicans defense end up?
13:30 – How Zion inverts our idea of gravity
20:05 – Brandon Ingram & Pascal Siakam
29:00 – Starting & Closing Lineups for the Pels
34:05 – Who interests Shamit on the Raptors?
