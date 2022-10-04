The Raptors & Spurs Preview – Outside Looking In

Host Samson Folk brings on Bruno Passos to discuss the Raptors & the Spurs.
00:00 – Welcome
1:02 – A retrospective on Kawhi
3:55 – Why would a person watch the Spurs this season?
6:35 – Tracking Vassell’s Development
9:20 – Bruno’s thoughts on the Raptors
12:44 – Who on the Raptors pops?
14:55 – What kind of team are the Spurs building?
19:20 – Is there room for a Poeltl to the Raptors trade?
23:10 – The Spurs hierarchy, what does it look like?
