Gameday: Raptors @ Celtics, October 5

Toronto and Boston meet Wednesday night after both teams enjoyed blowout wins on Sunday. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 40 points in their preseason opener against Charlotte, and newcomer Malcolm Brogdon had 11 points and nine assists off the bench. Boston acquired Brogdon from Indiana in July for a first round pick and five players, most notably Daniel Theis. Brogdon averaged 18.9 points and 6.3 assists in three seasons with the Pacers and was in all-star conversations from time to time. He should be a great addition for the Celtics.

Burlington Ontario’s Mfiondu Kabengele also got some playing time against the Hornets, finishing with 10 points and three boards. The 25 year old has spent his first two seasons with the Clippers and Cavs after being drafted 27th overall in 2019. Kabengele played in the G league last year.

Meanwhile, the Raptors had a somewhat normal practice yesterday. I say somewhat because there was a really hard to miss feature waiting for them.

On the Raptors’ 𝑏𝑖𝑔𝑔𝑒𝑠𝑡 offseason addition: a massive 121-foot, state-of-the-art multimedia screen overlooking their practice court.



Story: https://t.co/cTHMBJKoG8 pic.twitter.com/EHvGCQD7xV — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 4, 2022

According to Lewenberg, the screen will be used for all sorts of data to help already one of the best developmental programs in the NBA. In other words this allows mad scientist Nick Nurse to get a bit more crazy. Who knows?

Speaking of Nurse, we already know that he’s a man of many talents.

Ever wonder what an NBA Head Coach does before a preseason game? Well #raptors HC Nick Nurse is on stage just outside of Boston jamming with his former Harvard Prof. Charlie Sawyer & his band 2120 South Michigan Avenue. pic.twitter.com/bADsTdRKbq — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) October 5, 2022

As for tonight’s game, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the starters get a little more run into the 20 minute range. No Raptor played more than 18 minutes against Utah. Roster spot battles continue on. Nurse said after Sunday’s game that Gabe Brown didn’t get many opportunities and he probably should have played Precious Achiuwa more.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 pm EDT | TV: TSN 1/4 | Radio: n/a

Raptors Lineup

Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) is out. Justin Champagnie (hip) is day-to-day.

*Update*

Malachi Flynn had a procedure to correct a fracture in his left cheekbone. He will wear a mask when he returns to start the regular season: pic.twitter.com/NyT6ILDQL8 — 𝐀𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@AaronBenRose) October 5, 2022

PG: Fred VanVleet, Dalano Banton

SG: Gary Trent Jr., Josh Jackson, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ron Harper Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Justin Champagnie, Gabe Brown

PF: Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, D.J. Wilson, Juancho Hernangomez

C: Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Khem Birch, Christian Koloko

Celtics Lineup

Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL while playing for Italy in FIBA. Robert Williams is out 8-12 weeks after surgery on his left knee on Sept 23. Luke Kornet (ankle) didn’t play in Boston’s preseason opener.

PG: Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Prichard, JD Davison

SG: Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Brodric Thomas

SF: Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams, Jake Layman, Justin Jackson

PF: Jayson Tatum, Noah Vonleh, Luka Samanic

C: Al Horford, Mfiondu Kabengele, Blake Griffin

Upcoming Raptors Preseason Schedule

(all times EDT)

Friday Oct 7 @ Houston: 8 pm

Sunday Oct 9 vs Chicago: 6 pm (in Toronto)

Friday Oct 14 vs Boston: 7 pm (in Montreal)