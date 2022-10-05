Gameday: Raptors @ Celtics, October 5

Toronto and Boston meet Wednesday night after both teams enjoyed blowout wins on Sunday. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 40 points in their preseason opener against Charlotte, and newcomer Malcolm Brogdon had 11 points and nine assists off the bench. Boston acquired Brogdon from Indiana in July for a first round pick and five players, most notably Daniel Theis. Brogdon averaged 18.9 points and 6.3 assists in three seasons with the Pacers and was in all-star conversations from time to time. He should be a great addition for the Celtics.
Burlington Ontario’s Mfiondu Kabengele also got some playing time against the Hornets, finishing with 10 points and three boards. The 25 year old has spent his first two seasons with the Clippers and Cavs after being drafted 27th overall in 2019. Kabengele played in the G league last year.
Meanwhile, the Raptors had a somewhat normal practice yesterday. I say somewhat because there was a really hard to miss feature waiting for them.
According to Lewenberg, the screen will be used for all sorts of data to help already one of the best developmental programs in the NBA. In other words this allows mad scientist Nick Nurse to get a bit more crazy. Who knows?
Speaking of Nurse, we already know that he’s a man of many talents.
As for tonight’s game, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the starters get a little more run into the 20 minute range. No Raptor played more than 18 minutes against Utah. Roster spot battles continue on. Nurse said after Sunday’s game that Gabe Brown didn’t get many opportunities and he probably should have played Precious Achiuwa more.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 7:30 pm EDT | TV: TSN 1/4 | Radio: n/a
Raptors Lineup
Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) is out. Justin Champagnie (hip) is day-to-day.
*Update*
PG: Fred VanVleet, Dalano Banton
SG: Gary Trent Jr., Josh Jackson, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ron Harper Jr.
SF: O.G. Anunoby, Justin Champagnie, Gabe Brown
PF: Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, D.J. Wilson, Juancho Hernangomez
C: Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Khem Birch, Christian Koloko
Celtics Lineup
Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL while playing for Italy in FIBA. Robert Williams is out 8-12 weeks after surgery on his left knee on Sept 23. Luke Kornet (ankle) didn’t play in Boston’s preseason opener.
PG: Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Prichard, JD Davison
SG: Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Brodric Thomas
SF: Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams, Jake Layman, Justin Jackson
PF: Jayson Tatum, Noah Vonleh, Luka Samanic
C: Al Horford, Mfiondu Kabengele, Blake Griffin
Upcoming Raptors Preseason Schedule
(all times EDT)
Friday Oct 7 @ Houston: 8 pm
Sunday Oct 9 vs Chicago: 6 pm (in Toronto)
Friday Oct 14 vs Boston: 7 pm (in Montreal)