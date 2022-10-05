The Mid-Game is Ours – Confederacy of Dunks

Off-Season Funhouse: Episode 263

The preseason is underway, so we’ll rap up our final off-season episode and start season 10 up next week!

RAPTORS: The preseason has begun. We talk about any relevant takeaways from game one. Assuming Juancho slots into the 13th roster spot, who is gonna fill out the 14th and 15th spot?

NBA: Steve Ballmer gave a hilarious speech in Seattle the other night. What other city that doesn’t have a team deserves the same kind of mad billionaire speech? The era of parity is amongst us. Three straight finals with six different teams. If this keeps up, which two new teams are headed to the finals this year?

With Alexey Ots and Alison Hope!

