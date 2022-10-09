Gameday: Bulls @ Raptors, October 9

After a dominant performance by Jalen Green and Tari Eason, the Houston Rockets handed the Toronto Raptors their first loss of the preseason.

It’s only preseason so you’d think it wouldn’t matter, but it is a bit concerning to see the struggles of shooting from threes carrying on from last season to this one. The Raptors made a total of 6 !! threes.

Although, it is worth noting Fred VanVleet did not play and the newest addition Otto Porter Jr has yet to make his debut for the Raptors. Both players will make a huge impact on the Raptors shooting from three.

The Raptors will be looking to bounce back against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls. DeRozan is coming in hot after scoring 22 points in 24 minutes against the Denver Nuggets. It will be a nice challenge before the regular season for OG Anunoby to try and contain DeRozan.

One of the bright spots of the preseason has been Christian Koloko in which Louis wrote about how his contributions will be valuable to the team. Another bright spot is Precious Achuiwa, who seems to have improved his dribbling and added a few finishing moves at the rim. He has made steady improvements compared to when he first came to Toronto.

It's amazing how poised and under control Precious Achiuwa is with his reads and on his takes to the rim compared to where he was at this time last year… or even 8 months ago. He's come a long way in a very short period of time. Completely different player. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 8, 2022

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6 pm EDT | TV: SN1 & SN360 | Radio: n/a

Raptors Lineup

Malachi Flynn (facial fracture) is out until the regular season. Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) is also out. Justin Champagnie (hip) is day-to-day.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Dalano Banton

SG: Gary Trent Jr., Josh Jackson, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ron Harper Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Justin Champagnie, Gabe Brown

PF: Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, D.J. Wilson, Juancho Hernangomez

C: Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Khem Birch, Christian Koloko

Bulls Lineup

Lonzo Ball is out until early January.

PG: Goran Dragic, Coby White, Carlik Jones

SG: Zach Lavine, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Dalen Terry

SF: DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Malcolm Hill

PF: Patrick Williams, Kostas Antetokounmpo

C: Nikola Vucevic, Andre Drummond, Marko Simonovic

Upcoming Raptors Preseason Schedule

(all times EDT)

Friday, Oct 14 vs Boston: 7 pm (in Montreal)