Pascal Siakam defines stardom in his own way for Raptors win

Stardom isn't ever one thing. It's a constant rotation of your own strengths and weaknesses and how they relate to the opposing team and your teammates. Sure, every once in awhile there is a takeover mode, but often times wins can be found at the team level and by assuming a role. For the longest time, Siakam has been sliding in and around stars who see more of the ball than he does. Fresh off his second All-NBA selection, Siakam is the one who decides when to implement his own game - no one else.

"I worked on my game a lot, I know some of the things I can do." Siakam said. "But, I think that at the same time, it's just finding ways to get my teammates better at the end of the day, that’s the kind of player I am, so I have to figure out that balance."

Siakam wore a lot of hats in last night's game. He was the bludgeoning, battering ram for the offense in the halfcourt and in transition in the first half. In the second half, he started picking up Donovan Mitchell at the point of attack before finding a comfortable spot on Evan Mobley (so he could help off of him). Hell, this Raptors starting lineup has historically struggled on the glass, they're facing one of the biggest frontcourts in the NBA, and Siakam walks off the court as the player who grabbed the most rebounds - between both teams.