Quick Reaction: Raptors 119, Sixers 109

A O. Anunoby 34 MIN, 15 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 6-10 FG, 1-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/- Great bounce back game for OG and was able to still remain impactful after picking up three early fouls. Was on of his better games creating for himself and was a force at the rim. Spent time on many different players and was very disruptive on defense.

B+ S. Barnes 33 MIN, 16 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 6-11 FG, 1-4 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/- Was the recipient of many Pascal passes and capitalized on them very well, did his own playmaking as well and was good on defense mostly as a helper.

A+ P. Siakam 38 MIN, 20 PTS, 5 REB, 13 AST, 0 STL, 7-16 FG, 4-8 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 7 +/- Once again was clearly the best player on the floor, Was destroying the Sixers with his scoring in the first half including multiple three pointers! Second half he went into more of a facilitating role because of all the attention he was drawing and was great helping on Embiid

A+ G. Trent Jr. 36 MIN, 27 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 11-16 FG, 5-10 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 2 +/- Gary really played within the flow of the offense tonight and it rewarded him. Had a monster 16 points in the third quarter and scored in a myriad of ways whether it was taking a defender off the dribble for a floater of filling a lane on the fast break for a catch and shoot three.

A F. VanVleet 39 MIN, 15 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 5-12 FG, 2-5 3FG, 3-3 FT, 3 BLK, 2 TO, 8 +/- Somewhat quiet night for Fred as a scorer until the fourth quarter where he went on an 8 straight point run. Was everywhere on defense did especially well on Harden and was great facilitating all night.

C+ C. Koloko 11 MIN, 4 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Started off the game with a really nice stretch where got a nice look inside. Had a monster block early in the game too but ultimately wasn’t too impactful but great showing for a rookie tasked with spending time on Embiid.

B P. Achiuwa 21 MIN, 7 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 3-7 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 14 +/- Another solid rebounding performance from Precious and he played well on defense but didn’t really find his shot tonight. Was aggressive going to the rim.

B C. Boucher 17 MIN, 13 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 5-9 FG, 2-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 11 +/- Was a huge offensive spark off the bench that Toronto really needed, Spaced the floor very well and battled inside for a couple rebounds. Did solid job on defense.

C- D. Banton 05 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Didn’t play much but had a really nice transition play where he pushed the pace for an easy layup, encouraging sign.

C- K. Birch 06 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Major foul trouble with 4 fouls in his limited time, had some good contests during his time on the floor.