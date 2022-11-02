moneyline
spread
total
Toronto Raptors
Win
-325
-7.5
-109
224
-109
San Antonio Spurs
Win
+265
7.5
-111
224
-111

ODDS AND LINES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

,

Hot From Three – Confederacy of Dunks

Wrapping up the positives from a decent October, judging player costumes and what is next for the Brooklyn Nets tire fire!

Season 10, Episode 267

RAPTORS: The raps finish a tough October with a 4-3 record. What’s the best thing about this team right now other than Pascal? So far the Raptors have been incredible from 3. Is this going to last?

NBA: What player had the best Halloween costume? If you had to work on a costume concept for a player, who would it be and what would their costume be? Conspiracy antisemitism, Nash gets fired and he might be replaced by Udoka. Where do we start with the tire fire that is the Brooklyn Nets?

With Jamar Hinds and Daniel Stolfi!

Cover Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

