spread
moneyline
total
Toronto Raptors
4
-109
Win
+150
221
-110
Chicago Bulls
-4
-111
Win
-170
221
-110

ODDS AND LINES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Please Play Responsibly. 19+. ON Only. Gambling Problem? Call ConnexOntario at 1-866-531-2600.

,

Trapping DeMar and getting a win – Raptors Reaction Podcast

Host Samson Folk details the Raptors win over the Bulls.

QR Comment: Joseph Reaume

Reggie Evans Award: Thad Young

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Quick Reaction: Bulls 104, Raptors 113