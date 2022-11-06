Quick Reaction: Bulls 104, Raptors 113

A O. Anunoby: 38 MIN, 22 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 10-19 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 24 +/-

Started quiet offensively but got going in the second quarter. Thought he was gambling for steals a lot in the first half, just coming a inch or two short but the Bulls weren’t capitalizing. Was DeRozan’s primary defender and powered right through him in the third quarter on a post up. Clutch steal and layup to put Toronto up 105-99. Sweet double clutch dunk to wrap this game up and a putback dunk for the cherry on top.

B+ S. Barnes: 40 MIN, 19 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 8-19 FG, 2-7 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 5 +/-

Looked for his shot aside from the possession early in the game where he passed to Fred in the corner for no reason, confusing even VanVleet. Worked with Fred well, doing the ball handling duties. He appeared to hurt his ankle in the 4th quarter after forcing a drive but was fine. Scottie cutting for a dunk from Fred. Back to back double-doubles for Scottie. Some rough one on one creation at times, but solid game nonetheless.

A+ C. Koloko: 31 MIN, 11 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-4 FT, 6 BLK, 1 TO, 19 +/-

This was his coming out party. Introduced himself to Patrick Williams, with three blocks in the first few minutes. Especially impressive on the first one, where he had to recover from the three point line to spike a layup. Nice assist to O.G. cutting on a set play, also had some key offensive and defensive rebounds. You’re also starting to see some chemistry rolling as lob threat for Fred, something VanVleet talked about in the preseason.

B- G. Trent Jr: 21 MIN, 12 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 4-11 FG, 1-5 3FG, 3-5 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -25 +/-

Trent’s shot seems to be slightly off over the last two games. He missed his first wide open three horribly. He’s not forcing the issue though, as he mixed things up with a couple of drives in the third quarter. Nurse opted to give Gary’s minutes to Thad and Otto in the fourth.

A+ F. VanVleet: 39 MIN, 30 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST, 0 STL, 9-22 FG, 5-13 3FG, 7-7 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 27 +/-

FVV returned after missing three games with lower back tightness and played like he never left. Helped the Raptors recover from a rough first quarter, knocking down a few spot up threes. Hell of a no look whip pass to Scottie in the third quarter. The Bulls went on a run with Fred on the bench to take the lead in the fourth. However Fred took over when he returned, nailing some massive threes when nothing was going on. The ultimate calming force when it mattered. Best game of the season. 19th career 30 point game.

A- C. Boucher: 22 MIN, 8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-10 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, -6 +/-

Not a huge first half stint compared to recent games but helped out with an offensive rebound, layup and block at a time where the Raptors were labouring. Boucher has become a safety net this season; you know what you’re getting every game from an effort standpoint. You couldn’t say that at this time last year.

B O. Porter Jr: 19 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/-

Knocked down a midrange jumper and dished out a couple of assists early. Showing he can do a little bit of everything, just feeling things out at the moment. This was the first time he finished a game with the regular starters. Maybe a sign of things to come with Pascal out if Gary struggles?

B- P. Achiuwa:14 MIN, 5 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -20 +/-

Began his court time with a steal, drawing a foul the other way. He hasn’t completely found his rhythm yet offensively but is playing solid defence.

A T. Young: 16 MIN, 4 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 25 +/-

I liked what Thad provided off the bench, his longest stretch of the season. Kept numerous possessions alive with offensive rebounds, specifically one that ended in a Boucher dunk to put the Raptors up one early in the fourth. Nurse gave Thad mentioned being surprised about his lack of playing time earlier this week. Nurse gave him more run tonight and he earned it.