Non-Injury Worries to Ponder – Confederacy of Dunks

With so many injuries, we need to see what the bench is made of. Plus, we've got what needs to be added to Herbie Kuhn's in-game announcements.

Season 10, Episode 270

RAPTORS: So far, the negative thru-line of the year has been injuries with only Koloko and O.G. playing every game. Other than injuries, what about this squad is worrisome? Herbie Kuhn was recently celebrated by the Midland Cultural Centre. What is something that we could add to Herbie’s in-game repertoire?

NBA: What’s the biggest NBA story line that no one is talking about? Former Raptor Yuta Watanabe is lighting it up. Which player on a new team is performing the best?

A capella stings and more, with Chris Walder and Alan Shane Lewis!

Creative Commons licensing credits for each episode can be found here.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.