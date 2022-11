This week Cathryn is joined by Alan Shane Lewis to talk all things Raptors and trending topics around the NBA

This week Cathryn is joined by Alan Shane Lewis to talk all things Raptors and trending topics around the NBA. Can Gary Trent Jr. be a go-to offensive threat during this stretch of mounting injuries?

The Nick Nurse Hottie Highlight is our new Happy and Angry 2023 Calendar! Go get yours here!

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.