The Good and the Bad w/o Pascal – Pull up Tre Podcast

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath talk about all the latest ongoings for the Raptors, plus some leaguewide intrigue.
00:00 – Intros + Team Canada Soccer
1:28 – Nick Nurse & Public callouts
7:30 – O.G.’s improved driving game
9:08 – Malachi’s run of play
13:35 – Thad finding a great role
18:18 – O.G.’s playmaking
22:55 – Checking in on Dalano Banton
28:40 – Gary Trent Jr.’s process
36:33 – Scottie at the point of attack on defense
45:10 – Samson & Tre’s Jayson Tatum MVP beef
53:55 – The Victorious Kangz
1:02:45 – The surprising Pacers
1:11:15 – The Jazz have a creative offense
1:18:26 – Keep complimenting Tre