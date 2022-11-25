The Good and the Bad w/o Pascal – Pull up Tre Podcast

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath talk about all the latest ongoings for the Raptors, plus some leaguewide intrigue.

00:00 – Intros + Team Canada Soccer

1:28 – Nick Nurse & Public callouts

7:30 – O.G.’s improved driving game

9:08 – Malachi’s run of play

13:35 – Thad finding a great role

18:18 – O.G.’s playmaking

22:55 – Checking in on Dalano Banton

28:40 – Gary Trent Jr.’s process

36:33 – Scottie at the point of attack on defense

45:10 – Samson & Tre’s Jayson Tatum MVP beef

53:55 – The Victorious Kangz

1:02:45 – The surprising Pacers

1:11:15 – The Jazz have a creative offense

1:18:26 – Keep complimenting Tre