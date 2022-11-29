The Interview: Duane Notice, Raptors 905 Alum & Analyst

Host Andrew Damelin is joined by former Raptors 905 guard and current Raptors 905 radio analyst Duane Notice. Topics:
- Duane’s physical and mental journey from the devastating injury he suffered 2.5 years ago, from which he is still recovering.
- what it’s like to have your role drastically change on a game-to-game basis, and how he came to embrace “starring in his role.”
- How Justin Anderson kept Duane positive when his minutes were fluctuating with the 905
- how a coach gains the trust of a new team
- how often a coach can lose it on his team before losing the room
- analysis of the 905 two-ways, Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Ron Harper Jr., and NBA vet Reggie Perry