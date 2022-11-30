A Reformat of a Role Player – Confederacy of Dunks

This week we're talking about Boucher's consistency, the return of Pascal, alternative revenue streams for the league and quarter-mark evaluations.

RAPTORS: Boucher has been incredibly consistent as the Raptors 6th man this year. Are there other role players out there reformatting their game like Boucher? Pascal is back and so are the vibes. Thad and Juancho started over Scottie and Gary and we saw some funky lineups. As the team gets healthier, what is your ideal rotation?

NBA: The league is all-in on betting. What are some other revenue streams the league should consider? The quarter mark of the season has been reached. Which team has improved the most?

With Imman Adan and Pat Ronan!

