Hassani Gravett joins 905

6-foot-2 guard Hassani Gravett will be joining his former Lakeland Magic teammate, Jeff Dowtin, in the backcourt. This time, in red and white.

Aside from Gravett’s overseas stint in Macedonia and one year at Hargrave Military Academy, he hasn’t spent much time up north. After playing 86 games with the Lakeland Magic, and three Showcase Cup games with the Memphis Hustle, Gravett comes to Mississauga to fill the avoid left by Saben Lee.

Gravett may not be as explosive as Lee, but he is solid in transition, and will continue to level up the backcourt, shared by Dowtin, Ron Harper, Christian Vital, David Johnson, and Obadiah Noel.

Gravett’s Lakeland Magic lost all three games against the 905 last regular season, and he averaged 11 points. However, he averaged 14 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in the last regular season. Gravett brings NBA experience as well, having signed two 10-day deals with the Orlando Magic last year.

For the 905, the more they continue to develop fringe NBA players like Gravett, the more their identity as a premier NBA development team will solidify.

He was former college teammates with a Canadian 905 alum, and let’s see what Gravett brings Friday night against Delaware (he could potentially play against Saben Lee).

