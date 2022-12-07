Quick Reaction: Lakers 113, Raptors 126

|Lakers
|113
|Final
|126
|Raptors
A-
|O. Anunoby34 MIN, 23 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 8-19 FG, 2-8 3FG, 5-6 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 12 +/-
Anunoby has been in a slump lately with his three-point shooting and it continued tonight. But outside of that, he was still able to score and play great defence, so it was a pretty good performance by O.G.
A+
|P. Siakam32 MIN, 25 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 10-20 FG, 1-4 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 22 +/-
Ready to go from the start as he had 10 points at the end of the first quarter. Siakam’s rebounds also skyrocketed in the second quarter, but that’s what happens when the opposing team is putting up bricks.
B
|C. Koloko22 MIN, 1 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 4 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/-
Amazing defence from Koloko tonight especially in the paint. The rookie is getting more comfortable game in and game out. Another night of foul trouble for Koloko so his discipline needs work.
A
|S. Barnes31 MIN, 13 PTS, 17 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 6-12 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -13 +/-
Barnes was excellent on the glass tonight, as he hit 11 rebounds by the second quarter and finished tying his career high in the rebounding department. His three-point game was also efficient so Raptors fans will take this performance from the sophomore all day every day.
A-
|F. VanVleet30 MIN, 25 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 8-20 FG, 3-12 3FG, 6-6 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 19 +/-
VanVleet got off to a great start and boy did he need it because he’s struggled massively lately. Freddy surpassed his points output against Boston (8) in the first quarter alone. He still struggled with the three-ball, but it was great to see VanVleet put up some points.
B+
|T. Young19 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 8 +/-
Another night of Young doing his job. Tonight, he showcased one of the most underrated parts of his game yet again – playmaking. Great work on defence as well.
B+
|C. Boucher25 MIN, 16 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 7-11 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/-
Solid performance by Boucher in this one. He and Barnes were the two Raptors who shot the three-pointer efficiently tonight, so kudos to them on that.
B+
|G. Trent Jr.34 MIN, 18 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 6-15 FG, 2-9 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 16 +/-
Trent Jr. has really excelled in the sixth-man role and tonight was no different. He started the game off with an impressive four-point play opportunity, but he couldn’t convert. It wasn’t just offence tonight too, he brought it on the defensive side as well.
A+
|Nick Nurse
Nick Nurse elected to stick with Koloko in the starting five yet again and it paid off. Nurse also had Koloko’s back in the game as he successfully challenged a foul call on the rookie to keep Koloko from getting his third foul in the second quarter. It was a depleted Lakers squad but the Raptors were ready to go tonight so you really can’t complain.
Things We Saw
- The three-point shooting was back until it wasn’t. In the first quarter, it looked like the Raptors were finally going to break out of their slump, but the game of basketball goes on for 48 minutes. And in the final 36 minutes, it was the same old for Toronto.
- Massive second quarter which saw the Raptors completely pull away from the Lakers. 24-6 run at the end of the frame and Toronto went +15 in the quarter overall.