Quick Reaction: Lakers 113, Raptors 126

A- O. Anunoby 34 MIN, 23 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 8-19 FG, 2-8 3FG, 5-6 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 12 +/- Anunoby has been in a slump lately with his three-point shooting and it continued tonight. But outside of that, he was still able to score and play great defence, so it was a pretty good performance by O.G.

A+ P. Siakam 32 MIN, 25 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 10-20 FG, 1-4 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 22 +/- Ready to go from the start as he had 10 points at the end of the first quarter. Siakam’s rebounds also skyrocketed in the second quarter, but that’s what happens when the opposing team is putting up bricks.

B C. Koloko 22 MIN, 1 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 4 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/- Amazing defence from Koloko tonight especially in the paint. The rookie is getting more comfortable game in and game out. Another night of foul trouble for Koloko so his discipline needs work.

A S. Barnes 31 MIN, 13 PTS, 17 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 6-12 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -13 +/- Barnes was excellent on the glass tonight, as he hit 11 rebounds by the second quarter and finished tying his career high in the rebounding department. His three-point game was also efficient so Raptors fans will take this performance from the sophomore all day every day.

A- F. VanVleet 30 MIN, 25 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 8-20 FG, 3-12 3FG, 6-6 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 19 +/- VanVleet got off to a great start and boy did he need it because he’s struggled massively lately. Freddy surpassed his points output against Boston (8) in the first quarter alone. He still struggled with the three-ball, but it was great to see VanVleet put up some points.

B+ T. Young 19 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 8 +/- Another night of Young doing his job. Tonight, he showcased one of the most underrated parts of his game yet again – playmaking. Great work on defence as well.

B+ C. Boucher 25 MIN, 16 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 7-11 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Solid performance by Boucher in this one. He and Barnes were the two Raptors who shot the three-pointer efficiently tonight, so kudos to them on that.

B+ G. Trent Jr. 34 MIN, 18 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 6-15 FG, 2-9 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 16 +/- Trent Jr. has really excelled in the sixth-man role and tonight was no different. He started the game off with an impressive four-point play opportunity, but he couldn’t convert. It wasn’t just offence tonight too, he brought it on the defensive side as well.