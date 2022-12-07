Raptors 905 win in Dalano Banton’s season debut

The Raptors 905 are back in the win column after taking the second leg of a two game set against Greensboro 114-101. They started the season 4-1 but dropped the next six games, allowing 126 points per game over that stretch. The 101 points allowed set a new season low for an opponent. The 905 now sit sixth in the East with a 5-7 record.

Dalano Banton

Banton’s minutes with the Raptors have dwindled a bit with injured players returning to the lineup, so this was a good opportunity to get some G-league reps in. Dalano averaged 26 points, nine boards and seven assists in seven games for the 905 last season.

Banton had mixed results in this game. Dalano started the night by scoring in transition which is his bread and butter. He followed that up with a sweet put back dunk.

Siri play Come Outside by K Money pic.twitter.com/CPZFZtBloM — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) December 7, 2022

Banton and Justin Champagnie re-united on the court for a pretty fast break sequence in the third quarter.

This is our favourite crossover episode 🫶@DALANOBANTON & @JusChampagnie don't miss a beat 🤞 pic.twitter.com/Kd6thAw709 — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) December 7, 2022

Reggie Perry sparked the play with one of his four blocks. Perry also finished with 24 points and 10 boards, his eighth double-double of the season. After allowing 60 points in the first half, the 905 only allowed 14 in the third quarter.

The cons of Banton’s performance were six turnovers and a few misses at the rim that he would want back. However he finished the game strong, knocking down a pull-up elbow jumper followed by his only three of the night. Then once again, Banton got out on the break.

Banton wrapped up his night with 19 points on 8-19 shooting, five boards and four assists.

Jeff Dowtin Jr.

Dowtin played more off ball in this game with Dalano running point. It was a seamless transition for him, as he also added 19 points on only nine shot attempts. His midrange game led to a very efficient night. Dowtin dished out eight assists, on cue with his numbers over the last four games.

Justin Champagnie

Champagnie is working himself back into game shape but still had a solid night with 17 points, including his first three of the season early in the opening quarter. He laughed when asked about that after the game.

“You guys have to give me a break a little bit. I haven’t played organized basketball in over a year. I’m just gettnig back from an injury, a little rusty trying to get my feet under me still. But it felt good that I hit that three. Fresh out of the gate, first shot for me. I just gotta keep staying in the gym, staying consistent with it and try to get my rhythm back.” Justin Champagnie

Final Takeaway

Perry was asked what was said to help snap the six game slide.

“I felt like we were doing a little bit too much talking in the locker room, we weren’t really being about it. You gotta do what you say you’re going to do. That was the message. Enough talking.” Reggie Perry

Sidenote: I’ll give the play of the game to Gabe Brown.

POSTER TIME FOR GABE BROWN!



Those @Raptors905 can JUMP. 🐰 pic.twitter.com/7u68pJcHn5 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 7, 2022

Up Next: Facing the Maine Celtics for a two game set on Friday and Sunday. Maine is second in the East with an 8-5 record.