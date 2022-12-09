Quick Reaction: Raptors 109, Magic 113

C+ O. Anunoby 44 MIN, 12 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 5 STL, 2-7 FG, 0-2 3FG, 8-9 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 5 +/- Shooting woes continue for OG but overall he had a solid defensive game and managed to get to the line a bunch, would’ve loved to see him get going more offensively.

A+ P. Siakam 38 MIN, 36 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 13-27 FG, 2-9 3FG, 8-9 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 12 +/- Pascal literally was doing everything for the raptors tonight and was trying to will them to this victory late in the game. He was battling on the glass, he was attacking as a scorer, and he was setting everyone up, he was even bringing the energy on defense, a true herculean effort from Pascal.

D C. Koloko 13 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -13 +/- Koloko did not do well protecting the rim tonight and he didn’t get involved offensively.

D+ S. Barnes 32 MIN, 6 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-7 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -24 +/- Not a good game at all for Scottie and the team seemed to do better with him out of the game, couldn’t find a way to impact the game offensively and he didn’t play good defense.

B- F. VanVleet 37 MIN, 19 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 5-14 FG, 2-9 3FG, 7-9 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -15 +/- Fred had an up and down night tonight and had a brutal final possession but for most of the game he was a solid source of scoring and playmaking. Grabbed some huge steals while the Raps were making their come back.

C+ T. Young 12 MIN, 5 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-3 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -7 +/- Thad came in and knocked down a well needed three and did his classic connective passing.

B- C. Boucher 22 MIN, 10 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-10 FG, 1-3 3FG, 3-4 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/- Great source of energy off the bench tonight, battled on the offensive glass and was a presence in transition, just did all the little things tonight

B G. Trent Jr. 35 MIN, 20 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 8-16 FG, 4-10 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 9 +/- Garys shot was on tonight and his shotmaking was keeping Toronto in the game at times, started to force it a little as the game went on but overall a fine game.

C- K. Birch 07 MIN, 1 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Came in and gave some energy off the bench, played solid defense