Quick Reaction: Raptors 99, Magic 111

D+ S. Barnes 41 MIN, 11 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 3-13 FG, 1-3 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -16 +/- One of the worst games of the season for Scottie, he just couldn’t convert at the rim tonight and his defense once again was overall bad. He started off pretty hot after scoring 5 in the opening minutes and seemed poised to have a big game but that just wasn’t the case.

B+ P. Siakam 38 MIN, 19 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 6-16 FG, 0-4 3FG, 7-9 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, -4 +/- Through a mixture of foul trouble and immense help on his on ball possessions the Magic were able to somewhat cause Pascal to have a muted night and still he found a way to come away with a solid game by his standards. His defense tonight before the foul trouble was very good and he was giving Paolo a lot of trouble but then foul trouble caused him to play more conservatively on defense.

C+ C. Koloko 07 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Koloko had some nice moments on defense tonight as a helper and recorded a couple blocks, however he was replaced by Khem Birch.

A G. Trent Jr. 43 MIN, 24 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 8-18 FG, 3-8 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- Gary returned to the starting lineup tonight and he continued his excellent play. Gary shooting well is a regular thing at this point but he was also moving the ball well. Long gone are the days where Gary forces shots, he plays off his teammates very well now.

B+ F. VanVleet 42 MIN, 20 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL, 4-11 FG, 2-7 3FG, 10-12 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- Fred was instrumental to the offense today but once again his shooting stroke was off and yet it was his relentlessness at getting to the line that kept his point totals up. Did very well as a playmaker too spraying the ball out to shooters. Grabbed 4 steals but his on ball defense was not good and he got blown by a lot.

B K. Birch 18 MIN, 9 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-5 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -6 +/- Khem did very well today as a screener and took full advantage of the looks he gained as a result of these screens. Also did very well in his pick and roll hedge coverage and doubles.

B- C. Boucher 28 MIN, 12 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 3-8 FG, 0-1 3FG, 6-6 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Very active on the glass today and aggressive at the rim both on offense and defense.

C- D. Banton 07 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- Showed great activity on defense and tried to get the ball going in transition, not enough time to really make an impact.

C+ T. Young 16 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Thad did well at trapping the ball handler while guarding the pick and roll and he threw in a couple of assists during his time on the floor.