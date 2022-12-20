Looking at Pascal Siakam’s stardom in the midst of the Raptors slump

With 6 losses in a row and the Raptors struggling to string together performances - not even game to game, but quarter to quarter - Pascal Siakam has continued to plow ahead as a star. So much of the Raptors success on the court has been tied to his presence there, and it's because of his all-purpose excellence that enhances everything they like to do. He is one of the ultimate development stories in the NBA. He is without compare. A lot of good things, but his team is still losing games.

Over a third of the way through the season, the Raptors are 13-18. Many teams have turned seasons around, and many will continue to do so, but the current situation for the Raptors is one where they have underperformed significantly. The Raptors continue to juggle above-average offensive performances and above-average defensive performances - horribly. As if they had cognitive dissonance, the moment they turn their attention towards either side, they forget the other exists. They are the baby behind the hands in peek-a-boo, watching their world collapsing and being rebuilt in real time. Surely, they have the capacity to do both? But, they just... aren't.

"Obviously, winning is the cure of everything." Siakam said at practice last week, regarding how to change their outlook. "People can hate you or whatever, but it's like, winning just makes everybody smile and makes everybody be happy. So, that's natural. And it's the easiest thing to do. I think the harder thing is trying to have a positive outlook on things when they're not going right. Cause, again, there's nothing you can do to change it."

He was all smiles and shrugs, as he often is. Never too high or too low. Siakam often preaches process above all else, and his is typically elite.