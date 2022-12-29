Quick Reaction: Grizzlies 119, Raptors 106

B- O. Anunoby 35 MIN, 16 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 5-17 FG, 3-8 3FG, 3-3 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -29 +/- Rough shooting night from OG tonight and he had a lot of tough misses at the rim, defensively he was solid but Memphis, namely Dillon Brooks hit a lot of tough jumpers.

A P. Siakam 38 MIN, 25 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 8-19 FG, 0-1 3FG, 9-11 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -24 +/- Once again Pascal was relentless tonight no matter the score, he was attacking anyone Memphis threw at him and got to the line a lot tonight. He was attacking all night and once again showing off his wonderful touch but it just wasn’t enough.

C C. Koloko 13 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, -7 +/- Koloko had similar issues to Khem in drop coverage and overall per coverage, his size was supposed to be a benefit for Toronto tonight but the rookie was overwhelmed by the size of Memphis.

C- J. Hernangomez 11 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -11 +/- Just a poor matchup for Juancho tonight as Memphis’ size made playing him not the best option.

B- S. Barnes 35 MIN, 14 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 7-18 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-1 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -6 +/- Scottie began the game very slowly but in the second half he began to turn it up offensively and just with his overall intensity, also cleaned up a lot on the glass, a few which were his own misses.

C M. Flynn 30 MIN, 6 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 2-12 FG, 1-7 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Malachi couldn’t get his shots to fall tonight and he missed some real good looks that he had been making lately, shockingly he made an impact on the glass as well.

A G. Trent Jr. 32 MIN, 20 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 7-13 FG, 5-7 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/- Gary has often been a breath of fresh air during games with his shotmaking, and at times he was the main reason the Raptors were able to stay within punching distance. Really heated up from downtown.

C- K. Birch 11 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -2 +/- Not a strong performance defensively from Khem tonight, had some real trouble in pick and roll vs Ja.

B+ C. Boucher 22 MIN, 13 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 5-7 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-3 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 10 +/- Greta bounce back game from Boucher tonight and he was impacting the game in all the ways we were used to him doing this season. Really made his presence felt on the offensive glass where he was skying for the board after every shot attempt it felt like.

C+ J. Dowtin Jr. 13 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/- Some very good minutes from Dowtin tonight, really active on defense and he was running out in transition.