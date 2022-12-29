Raptors waive Justin Champagnie, 905 re-sign Saben Lee

Roster changes sure came quickly after the Toronto Raptors’ humiliating loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Toronto waived Justin Champagnie ahead of his roster guarantee date coming up. This is likely a purely fiscal move. Champagnie hasn’t been able to get off the bench with the big club this season, playing only 11 total minutes across three games — all in garbage time. He had his moments last year, and some with the Raptors 905 this season, but he hasn’t broken through at the the highest level.

Champagnie is an impressive, young player, and he’s got plenty of NBA-level skills. He’s a good offensive rebounder, multi-positional defender, and nifty finisher. He ought to find an NBA home elsewhere.

In other news, the Raptors 905 have re-signed Saben Lee. The team fell off a cliff without Lee, so his return ought to bolster the club. He’s a talented defender who gathers steals with ease and attacks the rim like few others at the G-League level.

We’ll see if Champagnie is the end of the personnel moves the Raptors make within the next few weeks.