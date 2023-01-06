Quick Reaction: Knicks 112, Raptors 108

B O. Anunoby 40 MIN, 13 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 6-12 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- OG played really great defense on Julius Randle after that first quarter where he exploded for 20 points, he really harassed Randle and didn’t let him get off comfortable jumpers which was a big reason Toronto was in position to win this game, OG shooting continued to be subpar but his cutting was good today and he had a mid range jumper.

B- S. Barnes 36 MIN, 7 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 2-10 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-4 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -8 +/- Scottie played pretty well tonight, he moved the ball extremely well and once again was a lot better on the defensive end than we are used to, he took some ill advised jumpers but other than that he had a solid game.

C+ P. Siakam 40 MIN, 18 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 4-14 FG, 1-4 3FG, 9-11 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, 1 +/- Another rough shooting night from Pascal who seemed to be troubled by all the bodies the Knicks threw at him. Pascal did play quite well on defense and was a force omen the glass which was very well needed but the scoring they needed wasn’t there tonight like it needed to be.

A+ G. Trent Jr. 42 MIN, 27 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 8-16 FG, 4-8 3FG, 7-8 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Another great shooting night from Gary, he was hitting a lot of looks off the catch and he also was really great in transition. His mid range jumper was very good too and he was also very good in the clutch today once again.

A+ F. VanVleet 41 MIN, 28 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 9-21 FG, 3-9 3FG, 7-9 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 10 +/- Fred played pretty well on both ends today, he was giving Brunson a lot of trouble at times and he also was great at getting to the rim tonight. He had an array of fancy finishes and also found himself at the free throw line to add to his scoring total.

B C. Koloko 13 MIN, 4 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Some bright spots on defense from CK tonight, he had some nice plays in the pick and roll on defense and he also did well with his scoring opportunities.

B+ C. Boucher 15 MIN, 9 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 1-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -11 +/- Nice game from Boucher tonight, really great in transition and got himself some easy looks and he was battling on the glass as well.

C- P. Achiuwa 05 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -7 +/- Precious didn’t play well defensively tonight and he has just struggled overall offensively trying to find where he fits.

Inc M. Flynn 03 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/- Not enough minutes.

D T. Young 04 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Poor defensive stint early on in the game and he seems to have lost his juice offensively.

Inc J. Dowtin Jr. 01 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Only 1 minute.