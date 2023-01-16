,

An overtime thriller against the Knicks – Raptors Reaction Podcast

Host Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Knicks.

Host Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Knicks.

Reggie Evans Award: Pascal Siakam

QR Comment: Suspicious Mind

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Quick Reaction: Raptors 123, Knicks 121

1 thought on “An overtime thriller against the Knicks – Raptors Reaction Podcast”

  1. Pingback: Thriller d'heures supplémentaires sur les Knicks - Raptors Reaction Podcast - europa-schuetzentreffen

Leave a Comment