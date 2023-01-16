Quick Reaction: Raptors 123, Knicks 121

B+ O. Anunoby 40 MIN, 10 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 3-10 FG, 2-7 3FG, 2-2 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/- Rough shooting game for OG until overtime when he hit two clutch threes, his help defense though similar to Pascal was huge all game and he was a big part of stifling Julius Randle, had a lot of great possessions on RJ Barrett as well.

A+ S. Barnes 45 MIN, 26 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 8-16 FG, 1-2 3FG, 9-13 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, 8 +/- Scottie did very well as a post player today and a lot of his production came from the post and under the basket where he used his strength to get layups all game, his free throw shooting was huge late in the game along with some great rebounding as well that kept play alive for second chance points, another great game for Scottie.

A+ P. Siakam 46 MIN, 20 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST, 0 STL, 7-19 FG, 0-7 3FG, 6-7 FT, 3 BLK, 1 TO, 9 +/- Pascal didn’t impact the game the most with his scoring today like he usually does but it was his playmaking and defense that added the most value to todays game, he was spraying the ball out to shooters all game and it was his help defense at the rim that made the weak point of attack defense today passable, fouled out of the game but he gave 46 great minutes before that.

A- G. Trent Jr. 42 MIN, 18 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 6-14 FG, 4-8 3FG, 2-3 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Gary’s shooting returned today and he was extremely hot in the 1st quarter where had hit 3 of the 4 threes he made in the game, he also hit some timely shots down the stretch.

A+ F. VanVleet 45 MIN, 33 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 10-23 FG, 5-13 3FG, 8-8 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/- Magnificent game from Fred today and he was the consistent offensive presence that Toronto needed, he hit a lot of tough jumpers and he was extremely clutch late in the game and brought the Raptors back into it, his passing was also good as well, his defense left something to be desired, overall great game by Fred.

B P. Achiuwa 20 MIN, 8 PTS, 8 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-2 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Really liked. Precious’ tenacity as a rebounder tonight, seemed like he was making it an effort to grab those boards and he was great on defense all night, aggressive going to the rim as well which led to some free throws, the rebounding and defense though, outstanding.

B- C. Boucher 18 MIN, 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3FG, 3-4 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Boucher gave a lot of energy during his time on the floor and even knocked down a three, made his presence felt on the glass, specially the offensive glass.

C+ J. Hernangomez 07 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Played well in zone defense during his time on the floor.

Inc M. Flynn 02 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- Not enough minutes.