Quick Reaction: Spurs 98, Raptors 112

B S. Barnes 39 MIN, 10 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 4-10 FG, 1-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -1 +/- Scottie didn’t shoot well today and he seemed to be a little jumper happy, had a nice couple plays where he attacked Jakob Poetl for easy finishes but he mostly wasn’t looking for his own shot today, he was giving the ball up quick to try and feed the post and to be a screener as well, a fine game by Barnes

A+ P. Siakam 40 MIN, 37 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 15-21 FG, 3-3 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 22 +/- Pascal Siakam looked like the early season Pascal tonight as he showed the Spurs that nobody could guard him, his jump shot looked extra smooth tonight, he was making mid rangers look as easy as ever and he sunk all three of his triples, he also reacted to the extra defensive attention very well by patiently finding his teammates after a double, just an all around elite game for Pascal.

B+ P. Achiuwa 28 MIN, 10 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 4-6 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-2 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/- Precious had an all around good game, played some nice defense, was good in hedge coverage, showed off some patience as a screen and roller, and even got a there ball to fall for the first time in 5 games, nice night for Achiuwa

C+ G. Trent Jr. 33 MIN, 15 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 6-16 FG, 2-6 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 15 +/- Gary had another poor shooting game, often seemed like he was forcing shots up in between, had some tough finishes today but just wasn’t the marksman we’re used to him being.

B F. VanVleet 36 MIN, 16 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 5-16 FG, 1-7 3FG, 5-5 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, 20 +/- This was one of the better defensive performances from Fred VanVleet, he really showed why he is regarded as having some of the best hands in the league as he mucked up countless possessions, well timed doubles, digs, being in passing lanes, even switching on bigs, really nice game on d from Fred, he also shot poorly today but his interior passing was really nice.

C- T. Young 15 MIN, 4 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 12 +/- Thad had a lot of ugly turnovers tonight and his defense wasn’t very good either, had a couple of his signature post hooks to extend the lead, but overall not much positive impact on the game.

A+ C. Boucher 30 MIN, 18 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 6-10 FG, 2-4 3FG, 4-5 FT, 3 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/- Outstanding game from Boucher on both ends of the floor, really the perfect CB game, he hustled for all of his minutes, was tenacious on the boards, got some putbacks, was active in transition, was extremely impactful at the rim defensively, and the three ball was falling, great game by Boucher.

Inc J. Hernangomez 04 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Juancho didn’t get much opportunity to do anything with only 4 minutes tonight, had to knock someone who didn’t get a chance to do much of anything.

D+ M. Flynn 10 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- Malachi didn’t get anything going in his minutes, he wasn’t good on defense either, was just out there not doing a lot.

C+ C. Koloko 05 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/- In his quick stint Koloko had some nice defensive plays and he also caught a lob from Fred for an easy jam, had his minutes cut short very early on though, as he did have some mistakes on defense as well.