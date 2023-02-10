Quick Reaction: Jazz 122, Raptors 116

A- S. Barnes 39 MIN, 12 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST, 0 STL, 5-14 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/- Slow start scoring-wise for Barnes but his playmaking was great right off the bat. Barnes went from playmaking mode in the first half to scoring mode in the second as he finally got on the board in the beginning of the third quarter and ended the game with 12 points.

A+ P. Siakam 39 MIN, 35 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 12-21 FG, 5-7 3FG, 6-7 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -6 +/- The newly selected All-Star had a great start to the game with 14 points in the opening frame as he got the Raptors rolling early. Unreal night beyond the arc for Siakam, making a season-high five threes. An epic performance wasted by the Raptors.

B+ P. Achiuwa 31 MIN, 16 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 7-11 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- Another member who got the Raptors rolling early as he opened the game by drawing an offensive foul and a three. His poster on one of the best young shot blockers in the game – Walker Kessler was very impressive. Overall a decent game for Achiuwa.

A G. Trent Jr. 39 MIN, 19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 7-20 FG, 2-9 3FG, 3-3 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 2 +/- Robbed of a 3-pointer in the first quarter after an overturned call. His shot wasn’t as good as it usually is tonight but he helped out the Raptors in ways that he usually doesn’t. He got robbed of another three-point shot that went in but was called off due to an off-ball foul. Trent Jr. was one of the few members who played well in the fourth quarter so kudos to him for his resiliency.

C+ F. VanVleet 35 MIN, 17 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 4-13 FG, 3-9 3FG, 6-7 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -18 +/- It looked like VanVleet was going to have a night after the first quarter but it all went downhill from there. He was arguing against officials all night which might have affected his game as his performance got worse and worse during the game.

C+ J. Poeltl 17 MIN, 6 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-7 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 0 +/- The new (old) member got off to a very unlucky start as he fell down on his first defensive possession which led to an easy shot for Kessler, a moving screen foul and an offensive foul which was overturned after a challenge on a kick out three that went in by Gary Trent Jr. That all happened during his first shift. Poetic justice that his first bucket came from a Siakam assist. He’s enjoying the best free throw shooting season of his career so far but tonight was a brutal night at the line for Yak. A lot of fouls and turnovers for Poeltl but we’ll chalk it up to first-game jitters.

C+ C. Boucher 22 MIN, 7 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-4 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- If you watch highlights for this game you might think Boucher had a great game but it was an average game for him. He had a great help block on a mismatch, as for some reason Flynn ended up on Lauri Markkanen but Boucher came to the rescue. It was poster night for Toronto as Boucher got Kelly Olynyk on a fast-break dunk. Sometimes great highlights don’t correlate to a good performance.

C M. Flynn 06 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/- Not much going on for Flynn but in his defence, he only took one shot and had one shift tonight.

B- T. Young 12 MIN, 4 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/- Good ol’ reliable Young had a solid game with minimal mistakes as he provided good minutes off the bench for the Raptors.