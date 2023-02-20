Best Raptors & Canadian moments from All-Star Weekend

All angles in one place for those who missed or want to watch again.

Very few words here, moreso a collage of videos in a “Morning Coffee” format.

Friday

Kicking things off with a question that got Scottie Barnes thinking.

Scottie Barnes isn't trying to be a bald man. pic.twitter.com/t4dqdwVKoc — theScore (@theScore) February 17, 2023

Jose Alvarado ended up being the Rising Stars MVP, but Barnes got him in the half court contest during practice.

Scottie Barnes beats Jose Alvarado in a half-court shooting contest at #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/R1D2bqn9ij — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 17, 2023

Andrew Nembhard may have had the best pass of the entire weekend.

My goodness this Andrew Nembhard pass was NASTY 🤢 pic.twitter.com/hPAbWhYUHE — AKRiley (@AKRileyy5) February 18, 2023

Andrew Nembhard with an amazing assist 🤩#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/SxjE58ZB7o — NBA UK (@NBAUK) February 18, 2023

All of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s fits went viral, but his first one especially was approved by his Thunder teammate Josh Giddey.

Scottie was also on Team Pau Gasol. Guards tend to hog the ball in these contests, but #4 had something special for the Rising Stars Championship Game.

Barnes needed to be in the middle for a better trophy raise. Bennedict Mathurin was also on the winning team.

Scottie Barnes showing all these cats how to properly celebrate >>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/4LI3czKYPG — Amit Mann (@Amit_Mann) February 18, 2023

Saturday

There weren’t any Raptors or Canadians in Saturday’s festivities, but Pascal Siakam’s camcorder stole the show.

📹About to be a movie in SLC📹 pic.twitter.com/ec05R5igUo — pascal siakam (@pskills43) February 18, 2023

Siakam with the throwback fit 😂 @SHAQ pic.twitter.com/v8qmI7RVlH — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2023

Siakam may have captured the best reactions to Mac McClung taking over the dunk contest too.

Ima need some time to edit the movie, but here’s a sneak peak 👀🎬📹 pic.twitter.com/u1WqekSgjc — pascal siakam (@pskills43) February 19, 2023

Meanwhile Donovan Mitchell seems to have Pascal’s foul drawing yell down.

Mitchell imitating Siakam 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Y0ZG0tCBOp — Scottie SZN (28-31) (@YABarnes4MVP) February 19, 2023

Sunday

Old teammates.

Meanwhile Gilgeous-Alexander became the fourth ever Canadian to make an all-star appearance, joining Steve Nash, Jamaal Magloire and Andrew Wiggins.

As Pascal promised, the camera returned for an encore.

Pascal Siakam brought the camera back out for the All-Star draft 📹#NBAAllStar | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/dYMLhIae8m — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2023

Shoutout to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who drafted both Siakam and SGA (although that was a make-up for trying to draft Ja Morant as a reserve).

An important edit to the Canadian National anthem by Jully Black.

Onto a fun connection during the game.

SGA: nine points, seven assists

Siakam: 12 points, seven boards, four assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first bucket as an NBA All-Star ✅pic.twitter.com/khqSLU2q9S — Thunder Nation (@ThunderNationCP) February 20, 2023

Siakam throws it DOWN off the SGA backboard dime! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/eI3SB6nYFO — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) February 20, 2023

Siakam during halftime was a whole vibe.

Pascal Siakam introducing Burna Boy for the Halftime Show! pic.twitter.com/9Zu8JWtyMR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 20, 2023

You gotta love Pascal Siakam ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mnSBYNOASL — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) February 20, 2023

Pascal living his best life 😂 pic.twitter.com/Dm4TF08TBU — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 20, 2023

Shai and Pascal didn’t get much court time in the second half.

A couple plays to remember from earlier: LeBron James had a chase down block on Shai, and also tried to do the same thing to Siakam but his finger got caught on the rim. James missed the second half as a result. Those two plays alone accounted for probably 60 percent of the defence played by either team all game.

LeBron James is still mad that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder beat the Lakers on the night he broke the scoring record. pic.twitter.com/UxHumYaFOV — Jon Metler (@JonMetler) February 20, 2023

Lucky for LeBron that pinky finger didn’t get dislocated



—Hopefully it’s minor and just a contusion

pic.twitter.com/1w1nBEdgWn — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) February 20, 2023

LeBron caught his right pinky finger on the rim on his one attempt at a chase down block tonight, but leaving the game after a half was precautionary. pic.twitter.com/9qhlhtDOw3 — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 20, 2023

SGA was asked about LeBron blocking him afterwards.

"[LeBron] wasn't playing no defense and then the one time I tried to get a dunk, he wanna play defense. I got something for that next time though."



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on LeBron James blocking his dunk 👀



(via @CrainNBA)pic.twitter.com/1wjpCzKtHI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

Final takeaway: Siakam and Gilgeous-Alexander were also on the winning team, capping a perfect record for everyone in this recap. Apologies if I missed anything.

The Raptors get back to their playoff chase on Thursday, hosting the Pelicans.