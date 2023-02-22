Ramping Up for an Exciting Final Stretch – Confederacy of Dunks

On this episode, we talk about a potentially exciting last quarter of the season, which Raptor will have a strong finish to the season, All-Star Weekend changes and the current state of parity in the NBA.

Season 10, Episode 279

FIRST HALF: RAPTORS TALK

Are the Raptors that much better with Poeltl and is that enough to get you excited for the last quarter of the season? Which Raptor will have the strongest finish to the season?

SECOND HALF: NBA TALK

What new event should exist to help improve the all-star weekend? The NBA is experiencing parity like never before. What epitomizes that the most?

With Kris Myers and Derick Deonarain.

