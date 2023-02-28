Quick Reaction: Bulls 98, Raptors 104

A O. Anunoby 34 MIN, 17 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 6-13 FG, 2-4 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 16 +/- Best offensive performance in weeks from OG, he seemed powerful on his rim attempts, his jumper finally begun to fall, and he played outstanding defense on Demar Derozan, near letting him comfortably meander into mid range jumpers.

A- P. Siakam 34 MIN, 20 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 7-18 FG, 1-5 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/- Really great defensive effort from Pascal tonight, he was helping a lot and making it tough on Chicago, his 25 point streak ma be over but these 20 points were very crucial in a low scoring game like this.

B J. Poeltl 26 MIN, 14 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 6-9 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-4 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 13 +/- Jakob did great as a roll man today and he also was a good safety valve for Toronto tonight, often putting in jump hooks and layups with deep positioning, he also played well on defense and was a huge part of stifling Chicago’s stars.

B+ S. Barnes 35 MIN, 11 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 4-12 FG, 2-3 3FG, 1-3 FT, 4 BLK, 1 TO, 19 +/- Very mundane first half from Scottie but once again the second half and the fourth quarter is where he shined, he had three great blocks in the fourth that really helped Toronto keep the lead.

C+ F. VanVleet 36 MIN, 3 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 1-11 FG, 1-9 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Fred returned today but sadly he didn’t bring his jumper with him only scoring three points on one shot and a lot of shots were really deep despite him not being hot, however, his passing was really good and what this team missed, did really well in the pick and roll.

B C. Boucher 14 MIN, 9 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-5 FG, 3-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 0 +/- One of the better Boucher shooting games tonight, he had no apprehension to firing from three and he made some crucial ones, had some important mins during this game despite foul trouble.

A G. Trent Jr. 28 MIN, 19 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 6-13 FG, 5-11 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 0 +/- Bench Gary returned and he looked as good as ever, potent outside shooting rally helped Toronto out today in a game where offense felt hard to come by, played off the stars well.

C P. Achiuwa 12 MIN, 4 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -14 +/- Not a very impactful night from Precious tonight, he wasn’t doing much with his time on the floor, had some good defensive moments but not as many as we are used to seeing.

B+ T. Young 17 MIN, 7 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1 +/- Thad gave more of a scoring punch than we have been accustomed to this season, knocked down a three ball early, and had some nice post shots as well, along with some nice passes.

Inc W. Barton 04 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Short stint tonight, only 1 shot attempt, just signed today and needs more time to get familiar with things before we judge.