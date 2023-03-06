Quick Reaction: Raptors 113, Nuggets 118

B O. Anunoby 35 MIN, 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-7 FG, 3-6 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -4 +/- Much better tonight offensively, solid defensively too and a great night beyond the arc.

C+ P. Siakam 36 MIN, 19 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 8-18 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -2 +/- Missed some bunnies early, and he had some frustrating mistakes tonight (turnovers and a forced shot trying to draw a foul.) But he made some impressive jumpers and had a decent game.

A- J. Poeltl 32 MIN, 18 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 9-13 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -4 +/- Active early tonight with some nice hook shots and solid playmaking. His rim protection was good as always. Some bad turnovers and misses at the rim in the third quarter but he made up for it big time in the fourth quarter.

B+ S. Barnes 34 MIN, 12 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 5-12 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -14 +/- Just like last game, Barnes made a mistake very early in the game (blocked fade-away jumper) and recovered nicely afterwards. He was aggressive early again and very active all game long. Also made some very impressive jump shots in this one.

A F. VanVleet 35 MIN, 21 PTS, 1 REB, 14 AST, 2 STL, 5-12 FG, 3-9 3FG, 8-8 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, -7 +/- VanVleet continued his excellent run of playmaking once again in this game. He made some tough shots tonight, the most memorable one being the shot from Curry range in the third quarter and played great defence.

A+ P. Achiuwa 19 MIN, 9 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3-4 FG, 1-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Instant impact in his first shift. It was nice to see his three-point shot return too as he’s been reluctant to shoot over the last couple of games.

B C. Boucher 15 MIN, 4 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Boucher has been playing with great energy lately and tonight was no different. He was hustling all night for 50/50 balls.

A+ G. Trent Jr. 23 MIN, 13 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 6-9 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- Trent Jr. had another typical night, straight buckets. Just like Saturday, Trent Jr. answered the call in the clutch.

C+ W. Barton 11 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/- Served as the primary ball handler for a bit in the second quarter and he did a solid job. A big three in the fourth which was a great sight.