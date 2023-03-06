Quick Reaction: Raptors 113, Nuggets 118

|Raptors
|113
|Final
Box Score
|118
|Nuggets
B
|O. Anunoby35 MIN, 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-7 FG, 3-6 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -4 +/-
Much better tonight offensively, solid defensively too and a great night beyond the arc.
C+
|P. Siakam36 MIN, 19 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 8-18 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -2 +/-
Missed some bunnies early, and he had some frustrating mistakes tonight (turnovers and a forced shot trying to draw a foul.) But he made some impressive jumpers and had a decent game.
A-
|J. Poeltl32 MIN, 18 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 9-13 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -4 +/-
Active early tonight with some nice hook shots and solid playmaking. His rim protection was good as always. Some bad turnovers and misses at the rim in the third quarter but he made up for it big time in the fourth quarter.
B+
|S. Barnes34 MIN, 12 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 5-12 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -14 +/-
Just like last game, Barnes made a mistake very early in the game (blocked fade-away jumper) and recovered nicely afterwards. He was aggressive early again and very active all game long. Also made some very impressive jump shots in this one.
A
|F. VanVleet35 MIN, 21 PTS, 1 REB, 14 AST, 2 STL, 5-12 FG, 3-9 3FG, 8-8 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, -7 +/-
VanVleet continued his excellent run of playmaking once again in this game. He made some tough shots tonight, the most memorable one being the shot from Curry range in the third quarter and played great defence.
A+
|P. Achiuwa19 MIN, 9 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3-4 FG, 1-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/-
Instant impact in his first shift. It was nice to see his three-point shot return too as he’s been reluctant to shoot over the last couple of games.
B
|C. Boucher15 MIN, 4 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/-
Boucher has been playing with great energy lately and tonight was no different. He was hustling all night for 50/50 balls.
A+
|G. Trent Jr.23 MIN, 13 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 6-9 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/-
Trent Jr. had another typical night, straight buckets. Just like Saturday, Trent Jr. answered the call in the clutch.
C+
|W. Barton11 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/-
Served as the primary ball handler for a bit in the second quarter and he did a solid job. A big three in the fourth which was a great sight.
B-
|Nick Nurse
Solid rotations all night long until the end of the fourth quarter as it was a questionable call to go away from Trent Jr. who has been a great scorer in the clutch in the last few games.
Things We Saw
- Locked in from the start, the Raptors ended the first quarter with a five-point lead and were ahead for most of the game.
- Raptors were in attack mode all night, earning 20 free throws and scoring 48 points in the paint.
- The second unit brought energy again. Boucher and Achiuwa were hustling for rebounds and protecting the paint all night. Trent Jr. did his part with his buckets and Barton had some solid minutes.
- The Raptors proved a point tonight. They’ve been a completely different team since the acquisition of Jakob Poeltl and they almost pulled off a win against one of the best teams in the league. Valiant effort.