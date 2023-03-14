Gameday: Nuggets vs Raptors, March 14

Eight days later, Denver and Toronto meet again after the most talked about matchup last week due to a ref screwjob (or if you want to get specific, Scott Foster). If you missed that, I wrote about it here.

Foster won’t be doing this game.

Not even on the list. But our friend Tony Brothers will be here! https://t.co/sVA4aRPoW4 pic.twitter.com/lNr6kBGSeo — Jamar Hinds🇯🇲#BreonnaTaylor (@jamarbh) March 14, 2023

The Raptors play seven over their next eight games at home, hosting three West opponents in a row.

Nuggets scope (46-22, 1st in West | Offensive rating: 2nd | Defensive rating: 15th)

Denver is 0-3 since beating Toronto last Monday, losing to the Bulls, Spurs and Nets. Two of those games were at home, where they previously owned the best homecourt advantage in the NBA (which now belongs to the Grizzlies). Despite that, the Nuggets still have a 4.5 game lead over Memphis, so there still isn’t the greatest sense of urgency out there. Michael Malone recently lamented about wanting guys who can guard, and that their defence has been non existent over the last three games. On the flip side, Malone is also not worried big picture.

Michael Malone says the Nuggets' current skid is not ideal but sees absolutely no reason to panic.. and recent history suggests it won't mean anything come the playoffs… pic.twitter.com/bvOEUkU8X5 — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) March 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. wasn’t thrilled after putting up 23 points in 23 minutes in Sunday’s loss vs Brooklyn. He barely played the fourth quarter despite shooting 9-12.

Michael Porter Jr. on finding a rhythm:



"(Coach) sat me the whole fourth and put me in with 20 seconds left, I think. So, I mean it’s impossible to catch a rhythm then."



(via CBS Sports) pic.twitter.com/Dprk6gsIr3 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 13, 2023

With former players and some analysts questioning how legitimate a contender Denver really is, this late season skid is just adding fuel to the fire.

Raptors scope (32-36, 9th in East | Offensive rating: 16th | Defensive rating: 18th)

Toronto is coming off an uninspiring 1-4 road trip, dropping the last three games. The Raptors are lucky to still be in ninth because Washington has also lost three straight. The Wizards are a game behind, and the Bulls are sandwiched in between by a half game.

Specifically looking at Pascal Siakam to do more. After scoring 25-plus points in seven straight games, Siakam is averaging 16.5 ppg on 41 percent FG and 28 from three over his last six.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EST | TV: Sportsnet One, 4K | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Nuggets Lineup

Jamal Murray (knee management) is questionable. Crazy stat, Murray hasn’t played in Toronto since December 3rd, 2018. The last two games Murray suited up when the Raptors were listed as the “home team” were in the bubble and Tampa. Reggie Jackson (oblique) is probable with a contusion. Zeke Nnaji (shoulder) and Colin Gillespie (leg) are out. Peyton Watson and Jack White are in the G-League.

PG: Jamal Murray, Reggie Jackson, Ish Smith

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Christian Braun

SF: Michael Porter Jr, Bruce Brown, Vlatko Cancar

PF: Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green

C: Nikola Jokic, Thomas Bryant, DeAndre Jordan

Raptors Lineup

Dalano Banton (thumb) is questionable. Christian Koloko is back. Jeff Dowtin Jr. is not, he reportedly has seven games remaining with the big club. Still in the 905 alongside Ron Harper Jr. and Joe Wieskamp.

Few rotation notes. Nurse referred to Barton as the backup PG. He also talked about getting the struggling Achiuwa going; doesn't think that C is his optimal position/wants to get him more time as a wing (which means the recently recalled Koloko could get a shot at backup C mins) — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 13, 2023

PG: Fred VanVleet, Will Barton, Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton

SG: Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Precious Achiuwa, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Christian Koloko

The Line

The Raptors are favoured by one point? Interesting. Over/Under is 227.