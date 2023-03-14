Quick Reaction: Nuggets 110, Raptors 125

A+ O. Anunoby 35 MIN, 24 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 10-14 FG, 4-8 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 13 +/- OG was taking full advantage of the Nuggets porous defense tonight, looked really good dribbling into his own mid range jumpers, really nice off ball movement, and was knocking down his catch and shoot threes.

C P. Siakam 39 MIN, 12 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 6-16 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 17 +/- Pascal’s jumper just was not falling tonight, he had plenty good looks that he couldn’t get to fall, he began to find his footing as a scorer when he attacked smaller matchups in the post but otherwise another muted night from Siakam.

A J. Poeltl 27 MIN, 12 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 5-6 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 30 +/- Jakob was extremely impactful as a rebounder tonight and helped fend off Denver in that facet, foul trouble kept his minutes down but he still made a huge impact with his playmaking finding cutters during his time on the floor.

A- S. Barnes 37 MIN, 18 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 8-16 FG, 0-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 24 +/- Great game from Scottie tonight, really impactful on the offensive glass tonight, helped get plenty second chance points, moved the ball very well tonight as well along with punishing the Nuggets on the inside as a scorer.

A+ F. VanVleet 38 MIN, 36 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 13-22 FG, 8-12 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 21 +/- Herculean effort from Fred tonight, shot the three ball so well tonight, hit an insane amount of high arcing threes, also did very well as a playmaker, but it was really his scoring that allowed Toronto to keep their lead.

B- G. Trent Jr. 25 MIN, 11 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 3-9 FG, 0-3 3FG, 5-5 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Gary did most of his damage in the first half, hit a lot of tough shots though, fairly quiet second half, had a nice steal and dunk late in the game to help fend off the Nuggets.

B- C. Boucher 12 MIN, 6 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- Great energy off the bench tonight, really powerful lob finish early in the game to help extend the lead.

C- P. Achiuwa 14 MIN, 4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -13 +/- Spent some time on Jokic tonight and did not do a good job, still hasn’t been able to find his footing on the offensive end yet either.

C W. Barton 10 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/- Pretty ineffective on defense tonight, had a nice give and go with Jakob for his only points of the night.