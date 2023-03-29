Win and You’re In – Confederacy of Dunks

Season 10, Episode 283
Joining us this week, from the hit YouTube channel Christian & Nat is comedian Christian Smith, and from the prolific Raptors podcast Dishes & Dimes, Imman Adan!
Topics this week:
(0:00) – Fun intro and a more fun Kyle Lowry story!
(8:03) – The Play-in. Which match-ups are best for the Raps? Which could be the worst?
(21:20) – The return of Precious. What is the best way to integrate him into the lineup?
(34:05) – Which player needs a fancy celebration and what would that celebration be?
(43:46) – Which team in the NBA has the best five-year window?
