Well, wasn’t that a fitting end to the season! The Toronto Raptors blew one more lead late in the game and this time it ended their season. Host, Cathryn Naiker, brings back a fan favourite in Freddie Rivas to help her breakdown what is next for the North.

What could the off-season look like for the Rap’s? Is Nick Nurse as good as gone? What about the pending free agents? And who is to blame for this disappointing season? Oh, and yeah, those screams, too.