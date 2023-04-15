,

A group chat convo on the offseason – Pull up Tre

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath are joined by some friends to discuss the Raptors finish to the season and what they plan to do now that it's over.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

