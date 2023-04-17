Morning Coffee – Mon, Apr 17

"I think that at a certain point you can't make anybody grow up. It's going to happen at their own pace and their own speed…"

For the ninth season in the last 10, the Raptors secured a record of .500 or better and the lone exception was the Tampa Tank. Humans are creatures of habit, and when you get used to winning at the clip Toronto has over the past decade, the goalposts shift. Excluding the 2020-21 season, fans saw the team average 51.4 regular season wins over nine years with eight playoff appearances, 46 playoff wins and a championship. For context, over the previous 11 years, the franchise averaged 32.5 wins and made the playoffs twice where they earned just three wins.

Masai Ujiri, Bobby Webster and co. have worked hard to redefine what success means for this franchise and now must work even harder to ensure that missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons is an exception and doesn’t become the new normal.

When it was Fred VanVleet’s turn to speak, he expressed the need for a new identity, that the championship residue had worn off and that any hope or belief that it still resides in the air and would magically carry them in years to come needs to evaporate. Newness was a theme, and particularly how what was ingenious last season became antiquated this season.

Toronto created significant marginal gains last season with their innovative style of winning the possession battle via forcing turnovers and crashing the offensive glass. The league as a whole saw an opportunity to be had with offensive rebounding and reduced that advantage this season. The ball pressure and scramble aspect of their defence was picked apart far too often while their gains in the fast break offensively were negated by their transgressions defensively.

“We didn’t execute at a high level, we didn’t perform,” VanVleet said. “I don’t know how many games we came in talking about energy, and not playing hard enough or tough enough or smart enough. So, there are a lot of things that we could’ve done better, obviously, in hindsight. But when you’re in the moment it’s just funky like that sometimes. All in all, like I said, just a disappointing season from our standards and where we want to be and the tradition that we’ve built here. We just didn’t meet that mark for this season.”

If someone were to name traits of the organization’s identity over the past several years, hard-nosed and defence-first would be among them, but the whole being greater than the sum of its parts would likely be right up there, too. That was perhaps the most puzzling absence of all, and speaks volumes of why the second-half collapse in the Play-In Game against the Bulls was more a theme than an anomaly.

The best teams have a swagger to them but also humility in not taking anything for granted. There is a ways to go in terms of the team as a whole understanding the value of each possession and recently acquired centre Jakob Poeltl lamented the team going “too much into cruise control.”

“We’re just at times a small step behind,” Poeltl said. “It seems like a tiny adjustment that we need to make. I feel like we have everything we need, we’re just not quite there. It’s about figuring out what that is to put us in a spot where we are really good on a consistent level. What those adjustments are, it’s not always easy to figure out. Maybe a small change of mindset here, it might be a small tactical change. I don’t know, I couldn’t tell you that. It’s about figuring that out to become a winning team, a really winning team.”

Poeltl was a big part of the positive note the Raptors finished the season on (15-11 record), the presence of a seven-footer at centre with strong rim protection skills and a soft touch around the basket addressing a major need. The starting group posted a plus-9.5 net rating after his arrival, and re-signing him will play a huge role in the team’s hopes of success in 2023-24.

There were arguably no bigger individual positives than the play of Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby with both expected to contend for end-of-season awards, the former for what could be a third All-NBA appearance and the latter for a first selection to an All-Defensive team. Anunoby led the league in steals on both a cumulative and per game basis, while Siakam finished as one of just five players to average at least 24 points, seven rebounds, and five assists alongside Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and LeBron James.

Again, the starting pieces are there, but how they can be complemented to get the team better results is the main challenge that lies ahead. A major component in putting it all together is Nurse, who expressed his passion for both the franchise and how to get it back to the level of success it’s become accustomed to.

“Listen, I love it here. I love it here and we have built a really strong culture,” Nurse said. “That is what Masai is doing. That is what Bobby is doing. That’s what I’m doing. We’ve got to all evaluate how we can get that culture back where we need it and get back to being a playoff team and then getting to a level of winning it all. That’s what we want to do. That’s what we get up and go to work for the last 10 years.”

From players to coaching staff to front office, this is a summer for serious reflection and evaluation. What are the minor details that are missing? Who will look in the mirror and acknowledge their own shortcomings?

Failure can be a great teacher, and the action or inaction this summer will show exactly what the team has learned.