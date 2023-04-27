Day 4/59: Countdown to Change

What’s up all? Not a whole lot of news on the Raptors front, but that’s to be expected. The last time Masai Ujiri hired a new coach, he took his time with interviews. I imagine the same will be true this time around.

The playoffs have been kind of surprising so far. I’m planning on writing a “what the Raptors can learn from playoff performances so far” piece like I did last year, but things haven’t totally gone as expected. I thought Memphis would be more ready for the playoffs after losing last season. I knew Cleveland wasn’t ready ready — newcomers to the playoffs never are, especially those without shooting across the roster — but I thought they’d be better than this.

If you had a dream free agency signing — within the realm of reality — who would it be?