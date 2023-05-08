, ,

Talking Kobe Bufkin, Gradey Dick, and Cam Whitmore w/ a Scout – Samson Folk & Josh Codinera

Samson Folk is joined by friend of the show and professional scout, Josh Codinera to discuss three prospects in the Raptors range.

Goose’s Bufkin piece is here.

