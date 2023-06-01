,

A new coach, a rebuild, and the offseason w/ Eric Koreen, Blake Murphy & Samson Folk

Host Samson Folk is joined by Blake Murphy & Eric Koreen for a Raptors Reasonablists reunion podcast.

Host Samson Folk is joined by Blake Murphy & Eric Koreen for a Raptors Reasonablists reunion podcast.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Pascal Siakam: 2022-23 Season in Review

11 thoughts on “A new coach, a rebuild, and the offseason w/ Eric Koreen, Blake Murphy & Samson Folk”

  1. Pingback: A new coach, a rebuild, and the offseason w/ Eric Koreen, Blake Murphy & Samson Folk – Best Recipes Ever
  2. Pingback: A new coach, a rebuild, and the offseason w/ Eric Koreen, Blake Murphy & Samson Folk – A Bun In The Oven
  5. Pingback: A New Coach, A Rebuild, And The Offseason W/ Eric Koreen, Blake Murphy & Samson Folk - SportyWorty News

Leave a Comment