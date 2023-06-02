WHAT? Live Raptors Draft Party – come hang out with Raptors fans and RR staff
WHEN? 3 Brewers on Yonge/Dundas – Google Maps Link
HOW MUCH? $15 incl. free drink
We’re going to have a live draft with winners getting prizes including RR gear. It’s 20% off food.
Need I say more? I don’t.
11 thoughts on “RAPTORS DRAFT PARTY AT 3 BREWERS ON YONGE/DUNDAS – JUNE 22 @ 7PM”
