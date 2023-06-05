,

Cathryn and Samson Talk Ball – Buckets & Tea

The title says it all. We talk everything from summer league to NBA playoffs to Raptors head coach to what you’re thinking in your head right now. Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

